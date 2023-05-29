JAKARTA - Lagu Viva la Vida diambil dari album ‘Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends’ yang dirilis Coldplay pada 2008. Lagu tersebut diadaptasi dari pidato terakhir Raja Louis sebelum kematiannya. Berikut detail lirik dan chord gitar lagunya.

Viva la Vida-Coldplay

Intro

C D G Em x2

Verse 1

C D

I used to rule the world

G Em

Seas would rise when I gave the word

C D

Now in the morning I sleep alone

G Em

Sweep the streets I used to own

Interlude

C D G Em

C D G Em

Verse 2

C D

I used to roll the dice

G Em

Feel the fear in my enemy's eyes

C D

Listen as the crowd would sing

G Em

"Now the old king is dead! Long live the king!"

C D

One minute I held the key

G Em

Next the walls were closed on me

C D

And I discovered that my castles stand

G Em

Upon pillars of salt and pillars of sand

Chorus

C D

I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing

G Em

Roman Cavalry choirs are singing

C D

Be my mirror, my sword, and shield

G Em

My missionaries in a foreign field

C D

For some reason I can't explain

G Em C D

Once you'd gone there was never, never an honest word

Bm Em

That was when I ruled the world

Interlude

C D G Em

C D G Em

Verse 3

C D

It was the wicked and wild wind

G Em

Blew down the doors to let me in

C D

Shattered windows and the sound of drums

G Em

People couldn't believe what I'd become

C D

Revolutionaries wait

G Em

For my head on a silver plate

C D

Just a puppet on a lonely string

G Em

Oh, who would ever want to be king?

Chorus

C D

I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing

G Em

Roman Cavalry choirs are singing

C D

Be my mirror, my sword, and shield

G Em

My missionaries in a foreign field

C D

For some reason I can't explain

G Em

I know Saint Peter won't call my name

C D

Never an honest word

Bm Em

But that was when I ruled the world

Interlude

C Em

C Em

C Em

D D

C D G Em

Ohhhhhh Ohhhhhhh

C D G Em

Ohhhhhh Ohhhhhhh

Chorus

C D

I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing

G Em

Roman Cavalry choirs are singing

C D

Be my mirror, my sword, and shield

G Em

My missionaries in a foreign field

C D

For some reason I can't explain

G Em

I know Saint Peter won't call my name

C D

Never an honest word

Bm Em

But that was when I ruled the world

Outro

C D Bm Em

Oooooh Ooooooh

C D Bm Em

Oooooh Ooooooh.*

(SIS)