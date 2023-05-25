JAKARTA - Coldplay merilis lagu The Scientist di Inggris, pada 11 November 2002. Lagu tersebut merupakan salah satu track dalam album kedua band asal Inggris tersebut, ‘A Rush of Blood to the Head'.

Lagu piano ballad tersebut berkisah tentang seorang pria yang mengharapkan cinta dan permintaan maaf dari pasangannya. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar lengkap lagu tersebut.

The Scientist - Coldplay

Intro

Am7 F C C/B x2

Verse I

Am7 F C

Come up to meet you, tell you I'm sorry

C/B Am7

You don't know how lovely you are

F C

I had to find you, tell you I need you

C/B Am7

Tell you I set you apart

F C

Tell me your secrets, and ask me your questions

C/B Am7

Oh, let's go back to the start

F C

Running in circles, coming up tails

C/B

Heads on a science apart

Chorus

F C

Nobody said it was easy

C/B

It's such a shame for us to part

F C

Nobody said it was easy

C/B C6 G

No one ever said it would be this hard

C

Oh, take me back to the start

Interlude

C F C C

Am7 F C C/B

Verse II

Am7 F C

I was just guessing at numbers and figures

C Am7

Pulling the puzzles apart

F C

Questions of science, science and progress

C Am7

Do not speak as loud as my heart

F C

Tell me you love me, come back and haunt me

C C/B Am7

Oh, and I rush to the start

F C

Running in circles, chasing our tails

C C/B

Coming back as we are

Chorus

F C

Nobody said it was easy

C/B

Oh, it's such a shame for us to part

F C

Nobody said it was easy

C/B C6 G

No one ever said it would be so hard

C

I'm going back to the start

Solo

C F C C

Am7 F C C

Outro

Am7 F C C

Ah Oooohh

Am7 F C C

Ah Oooohh

Am7 F C C/B

Ah Oooohh

Am7 F C

Ah Oooohh*

