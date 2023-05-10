JAKARTA - Coldplay resmi mengumumkan jadwal tur konser bertajuk ‘Music of the Spheres World’ di Stadion Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta Pusat, pada 15 November mendatang. Pengumuman itu disambut hangat oleh fans band asal Inggris tersebut.
Coldplay dikenal berkat sederet tembang hitsnya, seperti The Scientist, Viva La Vida, dan Yellow. Kali ini, Okezone akan mengulik lirik lagu dan chord gitar Yellow, salah satu tembang hits Coldplay yang dirilis pada 2000.
Yellow - Coldplay
Capo di fret 4
[Intro]
G D C G
[Verse 1]
G
Look at the stars
D
Look how they shine for you
Cmaj7
And everything you do
Yeah, they were all yellow
G
I came along
D
I wrote a song for you
Cmaj7
And all the things you do
And it was called "Yellow."
G D
So then I took my turn
Cmaj7
Oh what a thing to have done
G Gsus4
And it was all yellow
[Chorus 1]
Cmaj7
Your skin
Em7 D
Oh yeah, your skin and bones
Cmaj7 Em7 D
Turn into something beautiful
Cmaj7 Em7 D Cmaj7
You know, you know I love you so
You know I love you so
[Instrumental]
G D C G Gsus4
[Verse 2]
G
I swam across
D
I jumped across for you
Cmaj7
Oh, what a thing to do
'Cause you were all yellow
G
I drew a line
D
I drew a line for you
Cmaj7
Oh, what a thing to do
G Gsus4
And it was all yellow
[Chorus 2]
C
Your skin
Em7 D
Oh yeah, your skin and bones
Cmaj7 Em7 D
Turn into something beautiful
Cmaj7
And you know
Em7 D Cmaj7
For you I bleed myself dry
For you I bleed myself dry
[Instrumental]
G D C G Gsus4
[Bridge]
G D
It's true, look how they shine for you
Cmaj7
Look how they shine for you
G
Look how they shine for
D
Look how they shine for you
Cmaj7
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine
[Outro]
G
Look at the stars
Dm7
Look how they shine for you
Cmaj7
And all the things that you do*
Follow Berita Okezone di Google News
(SIS)