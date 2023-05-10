JAKARTA - Coldplay resmi mengumumkan jadwal tur konser bertajuk ‘Music of the Spheres World’ di Stadion Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta Pusat, pada 15 November mendatang. Pengumuman itu disambut hangat oleh fans band asal Inggris tersebut.

Coldplay dikenal berkat sederet tembang hitsnya, seperti The Scientist, Viva La Vida, dan Yellow. Kali ini, Okezone akan mengulik lirik lagu dan chord gitar Yellow, salah satu tembang hits Coldplay yang dirilis pada 2000.

Yellow - Coldplay

Capo di fret 4

[Intro]

G D C G

[Verse 1]

G

Look at the stars

D

Look how they shine for you

Cmaj7

And everything you do

Yeah, they were all yellow

G

I came along

D

I wrote a song for you

Cmaj7

And all the things you do

And it was called "Yellow."

G D

So then I took my turn

Cmaj7

Oh what a thing to have done

G Gsus4

And it was all yellow

[Chorus 1]

Cmaj7

Your skin

Em7 D

Oh yeah, your skin and bones

Cmaj7 Em7 D

Turn into something beautiful

Cmaj7 Em7 D Cmaj7

You know, you know I love you so

You know I love you so

[Instrumental]

G D C G Gsus4

[Verse 2]

G

I swam across

D

I jumped across for you

Cmaj7

Oh, what a thing to do

'Cause you were all yellow

G

I drew a line

D

I drew a line for you

Cmaj7

Oh, what a thing to do

G Gsus4

And it was all yellow

[Chorus 2]

C

Your skin

Em7 D

Oh yeah, your skin and bones

Cmaj7 Em7 D

Turn into something beautiful

Cmaj7

And you know

Em7 D Cmaj7

For you I bleed myself dry

For you I bleed myself dry

[Instrumental]

G D C G Gsus4

[Bridge]

G D

It's true, look how they shine for you

Cmaj7

Look how they shine for you

G

Look how they shine for

D

Look how they shine for you

Cmaj7

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine

[Outro]

G

Look at the stars

Dm7

Look how they shine for you

Cmaj7

And all the things that you do*

