SEOUL - Lirik lagu 'Dive' milik Jinyoung GOT7 yang dirilis pada 29 Juli 2021.

Lagu ini menceritakan tentang kepercayaan seseorang ketika menerima sesuatu baik tentang cinta dan yang lainnya.

Berikut ini lirik lagu 'Dive' - Jinyoung GOT7:

Meongcheonghan jisin geol almyeonseodo

Tteoreojinda oh nan

Apeul georan geol nado

Jal almyeonseodo dive

Badaga doeeogal naui sesang

Eul kkumkkumyeo badadeurinda

Supyeongseon neomeoseo eodingaro ga

Momeul matgyeo neoegero

Paran haneureseo ssodajyeowa

Eunbichui nuneul gajin naui cheonsa

Ooh ah, ooh ah

Naeryeooneun nega

Naege seoseohi beonjyеoga

I'm falling down

I need you now

I'll be here waiting for you

Undеrneath the waterfall

Ooh, I just wanna dive with you

Hanbaljjangman gamyeon dwae

Ooh, I just wanna die for you, you

Sarangeuro kkeunnaelge

Badaga doeeogal naui sesang

Eul kkumkkumyeo badadeurinda

Supyeongseon neomeoseo eodingaro ga

Momeul matgyeo neoegero

Paran haneureseo ssodajyeowa

Eunbichui nuneul gajin naui cheonsa

Ooh ah, ooh ah

Naeryeooneun nega

Naege seoseohi beonjyeoga

I'm falling down

I need you now

I'll be here waiting for you

Underneath the waterfall

Guseokjin eodinga ichyeojyeo

Heulleogadeon byeolboril eopdeon

Hanbangurui nunmureul

Badajueotdeon neoran sesang woah

I'm falling down, down, down, down

I need you now, now, now, now

I'll be here waiting for you

Underneath the waterfall

Paran haneureseo ssodajyeowa

Eunbichui nuneul gajin naui cheonsa

Ooh ah, ooh ah

Naeryeooneun nega

Naege seoseohi beonjyeoga

I'm falling down

I need you now (Now, now, now, now)

I'll be here waiting for you

Underneath the waterfall

Terjemahan Lirik Lagu 'Dive' - Jinyoung GOT7: Meskipun aku tahu itu bodoh Aku sedang menyelam, oh aku Aku tahu itu akan menyakitkan juga Meskipun aku tahu itu dengan baik, aku menyelam Duniaku akan menjadi laut Aku memimpikannya sambil menerimanya Aku pergi ke suatu tempat di luar cakrawala Menyerahkan tubuhku padamu Jatuh dari langit biru Apakah malaikatku dengan mata perak? Ooh ah, ooh ah Kau turun Perlahan menyebar BACA JUGA: Lirik Lagu Angels Like You - Miley Cyrus, Bercerita Tentang Melepaskan Kekasih Aku terjatuh Aku membutuhkanmu sekarang Aku akan disini menunggumu Di bawah air terjun Ooh, aku hanya ingin menyelam bersamamu Aku hanya perlu mengambil satu langkah Ooh, aku hanya ingin mati untukmu Aku akan mengakhirinya dengan cinta Duniaku akan menjadi laut Aku memimpikannya sambil menerimanya Saya pergi ke suatu tempat di luar cakrawala Menyerahkan tubuhku padamu Jatuh dari langit biru Apakah malaikatku dengan mata perak? Ooh ah, ooh ah Kau turun Perlahan menyebar Aku terjatuh Aku membutuhkanmu sekarang Aku akan disini menunggumu Di bawah air terjun Terlupakan di sudut terpencil Sementara air mata mengalir Apakah dunia yang kuterima, disebut 'kamu', woah Aku jatuh, turun, turun, turun Aku membutuhkanmu sekarang, sekarang, sekarang, sekarang Aku akan disini menunggumu Di bawah air terjun Jatuh dari langit biru Apakah malaikatku dengan mata perak? Ooh ah, ooh ah Kau turun Perlahan menyebar Aku terjatuh Aku membutuhkanmu sekarang (Sekarang, sekarang, sekarang, sekarang) Aku akan disini menunggumu Di bawah air terjun (*)