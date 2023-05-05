SEOUL - Lirik lagu 'Dive' milik Jinyoung GOT7 yang dirilis pada 29 Juli 2021.
Lagu ini menceritakan tentang kepercayaan seseorang ketika menerima sesuatu baik tentang cinta dan yang lainnya.
Berikut ini lirik lagu 'Dive' - Jinyoung GOT7:
Meongcheonghan jisin geol almyeonseodo
Tteoreojinda oh nan
Apeul georan geol nado
Jal almyeonseodo dive
Badaga doeeogal naui sesang
Eul kkumkkumyeo badadeurinda
Supyeongseon neomeoseo eodingaro ga
Momeul matgyeo neoegero
Paran haneureseo ssodajyeowa
Eunbichui nuneul gajin naui cheonsa
Ooh ah, ooh ah
Naeryeooneun nega
Naege seoseohi beonjyеoga
I'm falling down
I need you now
I'll be here waiting for you
Undеrneath the waterfall
Ooh, I just wanna dive with you
Hanbaljjangman gamyeon dwae
Ooh, I just wanna die for you, you
Sarangeuro kkeunnaelge
Badaga doeeogal naui sesang
Eul kkumkkumyeo badadeurinda
Supyeongseon neomeoseo eodingaro ga
Momeul matgyeo neoegero
Paran haneureseo ssodajyeowa
Eunbichui nuneul gajin naui cheonsa
Ooh ah, ooh ah
Naeryeooneun nega
Naege seoseohi beonjyeoga
I'm falling down
I need you now
I'll be here waiting for you
Underneath the waterfall
Guseokjin eodinga ichyeojyeo
Heulleogadeon byeolboril eopdeon
Hanbangurui nunmureul
Badajueotdeon neoran sesang woah
I'm falling down, down, down, down
I need you now, now, now, now
I'll be here waiting for you
Underneath the waterfall
Paran haneureseo ssodajyeowa
Eunbichui nuneul gajin naui cheonsa
Ooh ah, ooh ah
Naeryeooneun nega
Naege seoseohi beonjyeoga
I'm falling down
I need you now (Now, now, now, now)
I'll be here waiting for you
Underneath the waterfall
