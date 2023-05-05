Share
Lirik Lagu Dive - Jinyoung GOT7

Claudia Noventa, Jurnalis · Jum'at 05 Mei 2023 23:08 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2023 05 05 619 2809216 lirik-lagu-dive-jinyoung-got7-rgUCO0n2U1.jpg Jinyoung GOT7 (Instagram)
SEOUL - Lirik lagu 'Dive' milik Jinyoung GOT7 yang dirilis pada 29 Juli 2021.

Lagu ini menceritakan tentang kepercayaan seseorang ketika menerima sesuatu baik tentang cinta dan yang lainnya.

Berikut ini lirik lagu 'Dive' - Jinyoung GOT7:

Meongcheonghan jisin geol almyeonseodo

Tteoreojinda oh nan

Apeul georan geol nado

Jal almyeonseodo dive

Badaga doeeogal naui sesang

Eul kkumkkumyeo badadeurinda

Supyeongseon neomeoseo eodingaro ga

Momeul matgyeo neoegero

Paran haneureseo ssodajyeowa

Eunbichui nuneul gajin naui cheonsa

Ooh ah, ooh ah

Naeryeooneun nega

Naege seoseohi beonjyеoga

I'm falling down

I need you now

I'll be here waiting for you

Undеrneath the waterfall

Ooh, I just wanna dive with you

Hanbaljjangman gamyeon dwae

Ooh, I just wanna die for you, you

Sarangeuro kkeunnaelge

Badaga doeeogal naui sesang

Eul kkumkkumyeo badadeurinda

Supyeongseon neomeoseo eodingaro ga

Momeul matgyeo neoegero

Paran haneureseo ssodajyeowa

Eunbichui nuneul gajin naui cheonsa

Ooh ah, ooh ah

Naeryeooneun nega

Naege seoseohi beonjyeoga

I'm falling down

I need you now

I'll be here waiting for you

Underneath the waterfall

Guseokjin eodinga ichyeojyeo

Heulleogadeon byeolboril eopdeon

Hanbangurui nunmureul

Badajueotdeon neoran sesang woah

I'm falling down, down, down, down

I need you now, now, now, now

I'll be here waiting for you

Underneath the waterfall

Paran haneureseo ssodajyeowa

Eunbichui nuneul gajin naui cheonsa

Ooh ah, ooh ah

Naeryeooneun nega

Naege seoseohi beonjyeoga

I'm falling down

I need you now (Now, now, now, now)

I'll be here waiting for you

Underneath the waterfall

Terjemahan Lirik Lagu 'Dive' - Jinyoung GOT7:

Meskipun aku tahu itu bodoh

Aku sedang menyelam, oh aku

Aku tahu itu akan menyakitkan juga

Meskipun aku tahu itu dengan baik, aku menyelam

Duniaku akan menjadi laut

Aku memimpikannya sambil menerimanya

Aku pergi ke suatu tempat di luar cakrawala

Menyerahkan tubuhku padamu

Jatuh dari langit biru

Apakah malaikatku dengan mata perak?

Ooh ah, ooh ah

Kau turun

Perlahan menyebar

Aku terjatuh

Aku membutuhkanmu sekarang

Aku akan disini menunggumu

Di bawah air terjun

Ooh, aku hanya ingin menyelam bersamamu

Aku hanya perlu mengambil satu langkah

Ooh, aku hanya ingin mati untukmu

Aku akan mengakhirinya dengan cinta

Duniaku akan menjadi laut

Aku memimpikannya sambil menerimanya

Saya pergi ke suatu tempat di luar cakrawala

Menyerahkan tubuhku padamu

Jatuh dari langit biru

Apakah malaikatku dengan mata perak?

Ooh ah, ooh ah

Kau turun

Perlahan menyebar

Aku terjatuh

Aku membutuhkanmu sekarang

Aku akan disini menunggumu

Di bawah air terjun

Terlupakan di sudut terpencil

Sementara air mata mengalir

Apakah dunia yang kuterima, disebut 'kamu', woah

Aku jatuh, turun, turun, turun

Aku membutuhkanmu sekarang, sekarang, sekarang, sekarang

Aku akan disini menunggumu

Di bawah air terjun

Jatuh dari langit biru

Apakah malaikatku dengan mata perak?

Ooh ah, ooh ah

Kau turun

Perlahan menyebar

Aku terjatuh

Aku membutuhkanmu sekarang (Sekarang, sekarang, sekarang, sekarang)

Aku akan disini menunggumu

Di bawah air terjun

Berita Lainnya

