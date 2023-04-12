JAKARTA - Penyanyi asal Kanada, Daniel Caesar merilis lagu Pain is Inevitable pada 7 April 2023. Lagu ini masuk ke dalam album teranyarnya bertajuk 'Never Enough'
Berikut ini Okezone ulas lirik lagu dan chord gitar Pain is Inevitable dari Daniel Caesar.
Lirik lagu dan chord gitar Pain is Inevitable
[Intro]
B D A GM7
..................
B
Who runs the show?
D
Who runs the show?
A GM7
Who runs the show?...
[Verse 1]
B D
Who runs the show who hands out the suspensions
A GM7
I need a lesson in mishap prevention
B D
Young boy who can't hear must feel
A GM7
A masochist you know the deal
B D
I rarely listen, I forgot to mention
A GM7
And I'm in need of a **** intervention
B D
Young boy who can't hear must feel
A GM7
A masochist you know the deal
[Chorus]
B D
...Pain is inevitable
A GM7
..Misery's a choice
B D
...Pain is inevitable
A GM7
..Misery's a choice
[Verse 2]
B D
Now I'm a product, that must turn a profit
A GM7
Something to prove, I'm a god, I'm a prophet
B D
Tryna be something that's real
A GM7
Comes at a price, that's the deal
B D
..Against my better judgment
A
I agreed to something
GM7
Too deep to turn back
B D
..I'll deal with it in the afterlife
A
Young ***** done paid the price
GM7
Feels good to be nice
[Chorus]
B D
...Pain is inevitable
A GM7
..Misery's a choice
B D
...Pain is inevitable
A GM7
..Misery's a choice
[Instrumental]
B D A GM7
...............
B D A GM7
Pain...............
B D A GM7
...............
B D A GM7
...............
[Outro]
EM7 Ebm7 BM7
What if, tonight, Lucifer comes for you
EM7 Ebm7 BM7
Turns out, your light, light
EM7 Ebm7
I hope, you're right (Yeah)
BM7
'Cause nobody wants to be
(I don't wanna be alone for the rest of my life, baby)
EM7 Ebm7 BM7
Alone, for life.. life (Maybe a little bit)
EM7 Ebm7
..So long, sweet boy (Oh, ****)
BM7
You, will be missed (Baby, look what they did to me, baby)
EM7 Ebm7
..Sweet as candy (Look what they did to me, I used to be so sweet)
BM7
Soft as a kiss (Smiling all the time, gigglin' and ****)
EM7 Ebm7
..So long, sweet boy
BM7
You, you will be missed (I used to be a child, I just wanna be a child again)
EM7 Ebm7
..Sweet as candy (This adult **** is for the birds)
BM7
Soft as a kiss
EM7 Ebm7 BM7
...........(I miss my innocence, I miss trusting people)
(I used to trust)
EM7 Ebm7 BM7
................(Look what they did to me, baby)
EM7 Ebm7 BM7
BM7
................
EM7 Ebm7 BM7
................
