JAKARTA - Penyanyi asal Kanada, Daniel Caesar merilis lagu Pain is Inevitable pada 7 April 2023. Lagu ini masuk ke dalam album teranyarnya bertajuk 'Never Enough'

Berikut ini Okezone ulas lirik lagu dan chord gitar Pain is Inevitable dari Daniel Caesar.

Lirik lagu dan chord gitar Pain is Inevitable

[Intro]

B D A GM7

..................

B

Who runs the show?

D

Who runs the show?

A GM7

Who runs the show?...

[Verse 1]

B D

Who runs the show who hands out the suspensions

A GM7

I need a lesson in mishap prevention

B D

Young boy who can't hear must feel

A GM7

A masochist you know the deal

B D

I rarely listen, I forgot to mention

A GM7

And I'm in need of a **** intervention

B D

Young boy who can't hear must feel

A GM7

A masochist you know the deal

[Chorus]

B D

...Pain is inevitable

A GM7

..Misery's a choice

B D

...Pain is inevitable

A GM7

..Misery's a choice

[Verse 2]

B D

Now I'm a product, that must turn a profit

A GM7

Something to prove, I'm a god, I'm a prophet

B D

Tryna be something that's real

A GM7

Comes at a price, that's the deal

B D

..Against my better judgment

A

I agreed to something

GM7

Too deep to turn back

B D

..I'll deal with it in the afterlife

A

Young ***** done paid the price

GM7

Feels good to be nice

[Chorus]

B D

...Pain is inevitable

A GM7

..Misery's a choice

B D

...Pain is inevitable

A GM7

..Misery's a choice

[Instrumental]

B D A GM7

...............

B D A GM7

Pain...............

B D A GM7

...............

B D A GM7

...............

[Outro]

EM7 Ebm7 BM7

What if, tonight, Lucifer comes for you

EM7 Ebm7 BM7

Turns out, your light, light

EM7 Ebm7

I hope, you're right (Yeah)

BM7

'Cause nobody wants to be

(I don't wanna be alone for the rest of my life, baby)

EM7 Ebm7 BM7

Alone, for life.. life (Maybe a little bit)

EM7 Ebm7

..So long, sweet boy (Oh, ****)

BM7

You, will be missed (Baby, look what they did to me, baby)

EM7 Ebm7

..Sweet as candy (Look what they did to me, I used to be so sweet)

BM7

Soft as a kiss (Smiling all the time, gigglin' and ****)

EM7 Ebm7

..So long, sweet boy

BM7

You, you will be missed (I used to be a child, I just wanna be a child again)

EM7 Ebm7

..Sweet as candy (This adult **** is for the birds)

BM7

Soft as a kiss

EM7 Ebm7 BM7

...........(I miss my innocence, I miss trusting people)

(I used to trust)

EM7 Ebm7 BM7

................(Look what they did to me, baby)

EM7 Ebm7 BM7

BM7

................

EM7 Ebm7 BM7

................

