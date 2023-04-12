JAKARTA - Lirik lagu 'All Too Well' milik Taylor Swift yang dirilis pada 2012 lalu. Lagu tersebut diketahui masuk dalam albumnya yang bertajuk 'RED'.
Lagu All Too Well merupakan lagu patah hati yang disebut-sebut diciptakan Taylor Swift setelah putus cinta dengan Jake Gyllenhaal.
Berikut ini lirik lagu All Too Well - Taylor Swift:
[Verse 1]
I walked through the door with you, the air was cold
But something 'bout it felt like home somehow
And I left my scarf there at your sister's house
And you've still got it in your drawer, even now
Oh, your sweet disposition and my wide-eyed gaze
We're singing in the car, getting lost upstate
Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place
And I can picture it after all these days
[Pre-Chorus]
And I know it's long gone and
That magic's not here no more
And I might be okay, but I'm not fine at all
Oh, oh, oh
[Chorus]
'Caus there we ar again on that little town street
You almost ran the red 'cause you were lookin' over at me
Wind in my hair, I was there
I remember it all too well
(*)
