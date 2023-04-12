JAKARTA - Lirik lagu 'All Too Well' milik Taylor Swift yang dirilis pada 2012 lalu. Lagu tersebut diketahui masuk dalam albumnya yang bertajuk 'RED'.

Lagu All Too Well merupakan lagu patah hati yang disebut-sebut diciptakan Taylor Swift setelah putus cinta dengan Jake Gyllenhaal.

Berikut ini lirik lagu All Too Well - Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]

I walked through the door with you, the air was cold

But something 'bout it felt like home somehow

And I left my scarf there at your sister's house

And you've still got it in your drawer, even now

Oh, your sweet disposition and my wide-eyed gaze

We're singing in the car, getting lost upstate

Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place

And I can picture it after all these days

[Pre-Chorus]

And I know it's long gone and

That magic's not here no more

And I might be okay, but I'm not fine at all

Oh, oh, oh

BACA JUGA: Lirik lagu dan chord gitar Nenekku Pahlawanku dari Wali

[Chorus]

'Caus there we ar again on that little town street

You almost ran the red 'cause you were lookin' over at me

Wind in my hair, I was there

I remember it all too well

(*)

Follow Berita Okezone di Google News

(CLO)