JAKARTA - Lirik lagu Lover milik Taylor Swift yang dirilis pada 2019. Diketahui, lagu yang menceritakan tentang manisnya kisah cinta itu masuk dalam album bertajul yang sama, Lover.

Kabarnya, lagu tersebut dibuat Taylor Swift khusus untuk Joe Alwyn ketika keduanya masih berpacaran. Sayangnya, kisah asmara Taylor Swift yang sudah terjalin selama 6 tahun kandas beberapa waktu lalu.

Berikut ini lirik lagu Lover - Taylor Swift:

We could leave the Christmas lights up 'til January

And this is our place, we make the rules

And there's a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you dear

Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?

Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home

You're my, my, my, my

Lover

We could let our friends crash in the living room

This is our place, we make the call

And I'm highly suspicious that everyone who sees you wants you

I've loved you three summers now, honey, but I want 'em all

Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home (forever and ever)

You're my, my, my, my

Lover

Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand?

With every guitar string scar on my hand

I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover

My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue

All's well that ends well to end up with you

Swear to be overdramatic and true to my lover

And you'll save all your dirtiest jokes for me

And at every table, I'll save you a seat, lover

Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home (forever and ever)

You're my, my, my, my

Oh, you're my, my, my, my

Darling, you're my, my, my, my

Lover

