JAKARTA - Lagu Always dari Daniel Caesar dirilis pada 7 April 2023. Single ini terangkum dalam albumnya, 'NEVER ENOUGH'.
Album 'NEVER ENOUGH' ini adalah album ketiga dari pemilik nama asli Ashton Dumar Norwill Simmonds ini. Sebelumnya, dia sudah merilis album Freudian (2017) dan Case Study 01 (2019).
Berikut ini Okezone hadirkan lirik lagu dan chord gitar Always dari Daniel Caesar.
[Intro]
G D/F# Em C D
.....................
[Verse 1]
G
..Baby, baby
D/F# Em
..There will always be space for you and me
C D
Right where you left it
G
..And just maybe
D/F#
..Enough time will pass
Em
..We'll look back and laugh
C D
Just don't forget it
[Pre-Chorus]
Bm C
And maybe I'm wrong
Bm C
For writing this song
Bm C D
Losing my head over you
[Chorus]
G GM7
..And I'll be here
G7
'Cause we both know how it goes
E7 C
I don't want things to change
Cm Bm C
I pray they stay the same, always
G GM7
..And I don't care
G7
If you're with somebody else
E7 C
I'll give you time and space
Cm Bm
Just know I'm not a phase
C Bm
I'm always, ways, ways
