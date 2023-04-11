JAKARTA - Lagu Always dari Daniel Caesar dirilis pada 7 April 2023. Single ini terangkum dalam albumnya, 'NEVER ENOUGH'.

Album 'NEVER ENOUGH' ini adalah album ketiga dari pemilik nama asli Ashton Dumar Norwill Simmonds ini. Sebelumnya, dia sudah merilis album Freudian (2017) dan Case Study 01 (2019).

Berikut ini Okezone hadirkan lirik lagu dan chord gitar Always dari Daniel Caesar.

[Intro]

G D/F# Em C D

.....................

[Verse 1]

G

..Baby, baby

D/F# Em

..There will always be space for you and me

C D

Right where you left it

G

..And just maybe

D/F#

..Enough time will pass

Em

..We'll look back and laugh

C D

Just don't forget it

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm C

And maybe I'm wrong

Bm C

For writing this song

Bm C D

Losing my head over you

[Chorus]

G GM7

..And I'll be here

G7

'Cause we both know how it goes

E7 C

I don't want things to change

Cm Bm C

I pray they stay the same, always

G GM7

..And I don't care

G7

If you're with somebody else

E7 C

I'll give you time and space

Cm Bm

Just know I'm not a phase

C Bm

I'm always, ways, ways

