JAKARTA - Lagu Angels Like You dari Miley Cyrus dirilis pada 2022. Lagu ini terangkum dalam album sang penyanyi bertajuk 'Plastic Hearts'.

Angels Like You memiliki makna tentang cinta yang dalam. Berkisah tentang perjuangan mencari cinta yang diwarnai kesulitan dan kekecewaan.

Berikut ini Okezone hadrikan lirik lagu Angels Like You dari Miley Cyrus.

Flowers in hand, waiting for me

Every word in poetry

Won't call me by name, only "Baby"

The more that you give the less that I

Need everyone says I look happy

When it feels right

I know that you're wrong for me

Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave

I brought you down to your knees

'Cause they say that misery loves company

It's not your fault I ruin everything

And it's not your fault I can't be what you need

Baby, angels like you can't fly down hell with me

I'm everything they said I would be

La-la-la

I'm everything they said I would be

I'll put you down slow, love you, goodbye

Before you let go, just one more time

Take off your clothes, pretend that it's fine

A little more hurt won't kill you

Tonight my mom says, "You don't look happy"

Close your eyes

I know that you're wrong for me

Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave

I brought you down to your knees

'Cause they say that misery loves company

It's not your fault I ruin everything

And it's not your fault I can't be what you need

Baby, angels like you can't fly down hell with me

I'm everything they said I would be

I know that you're wrong for me

Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave

I brought you down to your knees

'Cause they say that misery loves company

It's not your fault I ruin everything

And it's not your fault I can't be what you need

Baby, angels like you can't fly down hell with me, oh-oh

Angels like you can't fly down hell with me

