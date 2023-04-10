JAKARTA - Setelah sukses dengan Made You Look, Meghan Trainor kembali merilis single terbarunya, Mother, pada 27 Maret 2023. Lagu yang ditulisnya bersama Sean Douglas, Justin Trainor, dan Gian Stone itu diambil dari album ‘Takin’ It Back’ yang dirilisnya tahun lalu.

Meghan mengaku, menulis lagu tersebut setelah ada pria aneh yang berkata kepadanya bahwa memiliki anak akan mengakhiri kariernya. Lalu apa isi lagu ini sebenarnya? Simak lirik lengkapnya berikut ini.

Mother - Meghan Trainor

I am your mother (I am your mother)

You listen to me (you listen to me)

Stop all that mansplaining, no one's listening

Tell me who gave you the permission to speak?

I am your mother (I am your mother)

You listen to me

Mr. Big boy, pullin' up in your big toy

Saying' all that blah-blah-blah

Making all that big noise

'Cause you're so frustrated, emasculated

'Cause you got your shit called out

By this little lady (my baby)

Yet your opinion is so strong even when you're wrong

Bet that feels like power to you (that feels like power to you)

Must have forgot who you're talking to

I am your mother (I am your mother)

You listen to me (you listen to me)

Stop all that mansplaining, no one's listening (shh)

Tell me who gave you the permission to speak?

I am your mother (I am your mother)

You listen to me (you listen to me)

You just a bum-bum-bum, bum-bum-bum

You just a, hey

Y'all need a master class from my man

Learn how to satisfy like he can

Ain't tryna control me and own me

Like an old man on C-SPAN

Bet you wish you could wife this (mwah)

Stay mad, that's priceless

You with your God complex

But you can't even make life, bitch (bitch)

Yet your opinion is so strong even when you're wrong

Bet that feels like power to you (that feels like power to you)

Must have forgot who you're talking to

I am your mother (I am your mother)

You listen to me (you listen to me)

Stop all that mansplaining (ayy), no one's listening (shh)

Tell me who gave you the permission to speak?

I am your mother (I am your mother)

You listen to me

You just a bum, hey

You just a bum-bum-bum, hey

Baby, shake your, hey

Shake that bum, bum-bum-bum

(You just a)*

