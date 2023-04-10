JAKARTA - Setelah sukses dengan Made You Look, Meghan Trainor kembali merilis single terbarunya, Mother, pada 27 Maret 2023. Lagu yang ditulisnya bersama Sean Douglas, Justin Trainor, dan Gian Stone itu diambil dari album ‘Takin’ It Back’ yang dirilisnya tahun lalu.
Meghan mengaku, menulis lagu tersebut setelah ada pria aneh yang berkata kepadanya bahwa memiliki anak akan mengakhiri kariernya. Lalu apa isi lagu ini sebenarnya? Simak lirik lengkapnya berikut ini.
Mother - Meghan Trainor
I am your mother (I am your mother)
You listen to me (you listen to me)
Stop all that mansplaining, no one's listening
Tell me who gave you the permission to speak?
I am your mother (I am your mother)
You listen to me
Mr. Big boy, pullin' up in your big toy
Saying' all that blah-blah-blah
Making all that big noise
'Cause you're so frustrated, emasculated
'Cause you got your shit called out
By this little lady (my baby)
Yet your opinion is so strong even when you're wrong
Bet that feels like power to you (that feels like power to you)
Must have forgot who you're talking to
I am your mother (I am your mother)
You listen to me (you listen to me)
Stop all that mansplaining, no one's listening (shh)
Tell me who gave you the permission to speak?
I am your mother (I am your mother)
You listen to me (you listen to me)
You just a bum-bum-bum, bum-bum-bum
You just a, hey
Y'all need a master class from my man
Learn how to satisfy like he can
Ain't tryna control me and own me
Like an old man on C-SPAN
Bet you wish you could wife this (mwah)
Stay mad, that's priceless
You with your God complex
But you can't even make life, bitch (bitch)
Yet your opinion is so strong even when you're wrong
Bet that feels like power to you (that feels like power to you)
Must have forgot who you're talking to
I am your mother (I am your mother)
You listen to me (you listen to me)
Stop all that mansplaining (ayy), no one's listening (shh)
Tell me who gave you the permission to speak?
I am your mother (I am your mother)
You listen to me
You just a bum, hey
You just a bum-bum-bum, hey
Baby, shake your, hey
Shake that bum, bum-bum-bum
(You just a)*
