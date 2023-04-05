Share

Lirik Lagu Oceans dari Hillsong United

Alan Pamungkas, Jurnalis · Rabu 05 April 2023 20:05 WIB
JAKARTA - Lirik lagu Oceans dari Hillsong United akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut banyak dicari netizen. Lagu tersebut juga ramai digunakan netizen di media sosial.

Lirik Lagu Oceans dari Hillsong

You call me out upon the waters

The great unknown where feet may fail

And there I find You in the mystery

In oceans deep

My faith will stand

And I will call upon Your name

And keep my eyes above the waves

When oceans rise

My soul will rest in Your embrace

For I am Yours and You are mine

Your grace abounds in deepest waters

Your sovereign hand

Will be my guide

Where feet may fail and fear surrounds me

You've never failed and You won't start now

So I will call upon Your name

And keep my eyes above the waves

When oceans rise

My soul will rest in Your embrace

For I am Yours and You are mine

Spirit lead me where my trust is without borders

Let me walk upon the waters

Wherever You would call me

Take me deeper than my feet could ever wander

And my faith will be made stronger

In the presence of my Savior

[x6]

I will call upon Your Name

Keep my eyes above the waves

My soul will rest in Your embrace

I am Yours and You are mine

