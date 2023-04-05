JAKARTA - Lirik lagu 'As It Was' milik Harry Styles yang viral di TikTok.

Diketahui, lagu 'As It Was' masuk ke dalam album yang bertajuk 'Harry's House' dan rilis pada Mei 2022 lalu.

Berikut ini lirik lagu 'As It Was' - Harry Styles:

Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you

Holdin' me back

Gravity's holdin' me back

I want you to hold out the palm of your hand

Why don't we leave it at that?

Nothin' to say

When everything gets in the way

Seems you cannot be replaced

And I'm the one who will stay, oh-oh-oh

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

You know it's not the same

Answer the phone

"Harry, you're no good alone

Why are you sitting at home on the floor?

What kind of pills are you on?"

Ringin' the bell

And nobody's coming to help

Your daddy lives by himself

He just wants to know that you're well, oh-oh-oh

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

You know it's not the same

Go home, get ahead, light-speed internet

I don't wanna talk about the way that it was

Leave America, two kids follow her

I don't wanna talk about who's doin' it first

(Hey)

As it was

You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was



