JAKARTA – Lirik lagu 'Lose You to Love Me' milik Selena Gomez yang dirilis pada 2020 lalu. Lagu tersebut disebut-sebut sebagai curahan hati Selena Gomez setelah ditinggal nikah Justin Bieber.

Diketahui, Justin Bieber memang menikah dengan Hailey Baldwin tak lama setelah putus dari Selena Gomez. Hal itu merujuk pada lirik ‘In two months, you replaced us’ yang berarti ‘dalam dua bulan, kamu mengganti kita’.

Berikut ini lirik lagu 'Lose You to Love Me' – Selena Gomez:

You promised the world and I fell for it

I put you first and you adored it

Set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off-key in my chorus

'Cause it wasn't yours

I saw the signs and I ignored it

Rose-colored glasses all distorted

Set fire to my purpose

And I let it burn

You got off on the hurtin'

When it wasn't yours, yeah

BACA JUGA:

Lirik Lagu Ikan dalam Kolam Yang Viral di TikTok

We'd always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dancing was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

I gave my all and they all know it

Then you tore me down and now it's showing

In two months, you replaced us

Like it was easy

Made me think I deserved it

In the thick of healing, yeah

We'd always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dancing was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

You promised the world and I fell for it

I put you first and you adored it

Set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off-key in my chorus

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

And now the chapter is closed and done

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

And now it's goodbye, it's goodbye for us

(*)

Follow Berita Okezone di Google News

(CLO)