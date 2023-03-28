Share

Lirik Lagu Like Crazy - Jimin BTS, Dilengkapi Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Claudia Noventa, Jurnalis · Selasa 28 Maret 2023 13:13 WIB
JAKARTA - Lirik lagu 'Like Crazy' milik Jimin BTS yang dirilis pada Jumat (24/3/2023). Lagu tersebut dirilis bersamaan dengan album debut solo Jimin yang bertajuk 'FACE'.

Diketahui, album FACE mengungkapkan sisi lain dari Jimin BTS yang biasa dikenal sebagai idol. Dalam album tersebut terdiri total 6 lagu, yakni 'Face-off', 'Interlude: Dive', 'Like Crazy', 'Alone', 'Set Me Free Pt. 2'. Ada juga lagu 'Like Crazy' (versi Bahasa Inggris).

Jimin BTS (Instagram)

Berikut ini lirik lagu ‘Like Crazy’ - Jimin BTS:

[Verse 1]

She's saying

Baby, saenggakaji ma

There's not a bad thing here tonight

Baby, tteonado joa

Isseo jwo oneulkkajiman

Watch me go

Nal jeoksyeo bamsaedorok (Away)

Achimdo

Chwihaeseo oji anke

[Verse 2]

Sikkeureoun eumak soge

Huimihaejin na

Deurama gateun ppeonhan story

Iksukaejyeo ga

Nega aldeon nareul chatgien meolli on geolkka?

Yeah, I know

You know, I know (Ooh)

[Pre-Chorus]

I'd rather be

Lost in the lights

Lost in the lights

I'm outta my mind

I bamui kkeuteul jabajwo

Maeil bam

You spin me up high

Neoreul pumeun dal

Let me have a taste

[Chorus]

Give me a good ride (Oh, I'm fallin', fallin', fallin')

It's gon' be a good night (Oh, I'm fallin')

Forever you and I

[Interlude]

Hey

[Verse 3]

Geoul soge bichin na

Hayeomeopsi michyeoga

I'm feelin' so alive, wasting time

[Pre-Chorus]

I'd rather be

Lost in the lights

Lost in the lights

I’m outta my mind

I bamui kkeuteul jabajwo

Maeil bam

You spin me up high

Neoreul pumeun dal

Let me have a taste

[Chorus]

Give me a good ride (Oh, I'm fallin', fallin', fallin')

It's gon' be a good night (Oh, I'm fallin')

Forever you and I

[Outro]

This will break me

This is gonna break me (Break me)

No don’t you wake me (Wake me)

I wanna stay in this dream, don't save me

Don't you try to save me (Save me)

I need a way we (Way we)

I need a way we can dream on (On, on, on)

Terjemahan Indonesia Lagu 'Like Crazy' - Jimin BTS:

Dia berkata

Sayang, jangan pikirkan itu

Tidak ada hal buruk di sini malam ini

Sayang, tidak apa-apa jika kamu pergi

Tetaplah bersamaku, hanya untuk hari ini

Lihat aku pergi

Biarkan aku basah kuyup sepanjang malam (pergi)

Jadi pagi itu

Mabuk dan tidak pernah datang

Saat musik keras diputar

Aku memudar

Cerita klise seperti drama

Aku mulai terbiasa dengan itu

Apakah aku datang terlalu jauh untuk menemukanku yang dulu kau kenal?

Ya aku tahu

Kamu tahu

Aku tahu

Aku lebih suka menjadi

Hilang di cahaya

Aku keluar dari pikiranku

Tolong tunggu sampai akhir malam ini

Setiap malam

Kau memutarku tinggi-tinggi

Bulan memelukmu

Biarkan aku mencicipi

Beri aku tumpangan yang bagus

(Oh aku jatuh)

Ini akan menjadi malam yang baik

(Oh aku jatuh)

Selamanya kau dan aku

Bayanganku di dalam cermin

Aku menjadi gila tanpa henti

Aku merasa sangat hidup, membuang-buang waktu

Aku lebih suka menjadi

Hilang di cahaya

Aku keluar dari pikiranku

Tolong tunggu sampai akhir malam ini

Setiap malam

Kau memutarku tinggi-tinggi

Bulan memelukmu

Biarkan aku mencicipi

Beri aku tumpangan yang bagus

(Oh aku jatuh)

Ini akan menjadi malam yang baik

(Oh aku jatuh)

Selamanya kau dan aku

Ini akan menghancurkanku

Ini akan menghancurkanku

Tidak, jangan bangunkan aku

Aku ingin tetap dalam mimpi ini, jangan selamatkanku

Jangan coba-coba menyelamatkanku

Aku butuh cara kita

Aku butuh cara kita bisa bermimpi

