JAKARTA - Lirik lagu 'Like Crazy' milik Jimin BTS yang dirilis pada Jumat (24/3/2023). Lagu tersebut dirilis bersamaan dengan album debut solo Jimin yang bertajuk 'FACE'.

Diketahui, album FACE mengungkapkan sisi lain dari Jimin BTS yang biasa dikenal sebagai idol. Dalam album tersebut terdiri total 6 lagu, yakni 'Face-off', 'Interlude: Dive', 'Like Crazy', 'Alone', 'Set Me Free Pt. 2'. Ada juga lagu 'Like Crazy' (versi Bahasa Inggris).

Berikut ini lirik lagu ‘Like Crazy’ - Jimin BTS:

[Verse 1]

She's saying

Baby, saenggakaji ma

There's not a bad thing here tonight

Baby, tteonado joa

Isseo jwo oneulkkajiman

Watch me go

Nal jeoksyeo bamsaedorok (Away)

Achimdo

Chwihaeseo oji anke

[Verse 2]

Sikkeureoun eumak soge

Huimihaejin na

Deurama gateun ppeonhan story

Iksukaejyeo ga

Nega aldeon nareul chatgien meolli on geolkka?

Yeah, I know

You know, I know (Ooh)

[Pre-Chorus]

I'd rather be

Lost in the lights

Lost in the lights

I'm outta my mind

I bamui kkeuteul jabajwo

Maeil bam

You spin me up high

Neoreul pumeun dal

Let me have a taste

[Chorus]

Give me a good ride (Oh, I'm fallin', fallin', fallin')

It's gon' be a good night (Oh, I'm fallin')

Forever you and I

[Interlude]

Hey

[Verse 3]

Geoul soge bichin na

Hayeomeopsi michyeoga

I'm feelin' so alive, wasting time

[Pre-Chorus]

I'd rather be

Lost in the lights

Lost in the lights

I’m outta my mind

I bamui kkeuteul jabajwo

Maeil bam

You spin me up high

Neoreul pumeun dal

Let me have a taste

[Chorus]

Give me a good ride (Oh, I'm fallin', fallin', fallin')

It's gon' be a good night (Oh, I'm fallin')

Forever you and I

[Outro]

This will break me

This is gonna break me (Break me)

No don’t you wake me (Wake me)

I wanna stay in this dream, don't save me

Don't you try to save me (Save me)

I need a way we (Way we)

I need a way we can dream on (On, on, on)

Terjemahan Indonesia Lagu 'Like Crazy' - Jimin BTS: Dia berkata Sayang, jangan pikirkan itu Tidak ada hal buruk di sini malam ini Sayang, tidak apa-apa jika kamu pergi Tetaplah bersamaku, hanya untuk hari ini Lihat aku pergi Biarkan aku basah kuyup sepanjang malam (pergi) Jadi pagi itu Mabuk dan tidak pernah datang BACA JUGA: Lirik Lagu Satu Tuju Mahalini X Rizky Febian, Walau Amin Kita Tak Sama Saat musik keras diputar Aku memudar Cerita klise seperti drama Aku mulai terbiasa dengan itu Apakah aku datang terlalu jauh untuk menemukanku yang dulu kau kenal? Ya aku tahu Kamu tahu Aku tahu Aku lebih suka menjadi Hilang di cahaya Aku keluar dari pikiranku Tolong tunggu sampai akhir malam ini Setiap malam Kau memutarku tinggi-tinggi Bulan memelukmu Biarkan aku mencicipi Beri aku tumpangan yang bagus (Oh aku jatuh) Ini akan menjadi malam yang baik (Oh aku jatuh) Selamanya kau dan aku Bayanganku di dalam cermin Aku menjadi gila tanpa henti Aku merasa sangat hidup, membuang-buang waktu Aku lebih suka menjadi Hilang di cahaya Aku keluar dari pikiranku Tolong tunggu sampai akhir malam ini Setiap malam Kau memutarku tinggi-tinggi Bulan memelukmu Biarkan aku mencicipi Beri aku tumpangan yang bagus (Oh aku jatuh) Ini akan menjadi malam yang baik (Oh aku jatuh) Selamanya kau dan aku Ini akan menghancurkanku Ini akan menghancurkanku Tidak, jangan bangunkan aku Aku ingin tetap dalam mimpi ini, jangan selamatkanku Jangan coba-coba menyelamatkanku Aku butuh cara kita Aku butuh cara kita bisa bermimpi (*)