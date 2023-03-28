JAKARTA - Lirik lagu 'Like Crazy' milik Jimin BTS yang dirilis pada Jumat (24/3/2023). Lagu tersebut dirilis bersamaan dengan album debut solo Jimin yang bertajuk 'FACE'.
Diketahui, album FACE mengungkapkan sisi lain dari Jimin BTS yang biasa dikenal sebagai idol. Dalam album tersebut terdiri total 6 lagu, yakni 'Face-off', 'Interlude: Dive', 'Like Crazy', 'Alone', 'Set Me Free Pt. 2'. Ada juga lagu 'Like Crazy' (versi Bahasa Inggris).
Berikut ini lirik lagu ‘Like Crazy’ - Jimin BTS:
[Verse 1]
She's saying
Baby, saenggakaji ma
There's not a bad thing here tonight
Baby, tteonado joa
Isseo jwo oneulkkajiman
Watch me go
Nal jeoksyeo bamsaedorok (Away)
Achimdo
Chwihaeseo oji anke
[Verse 2]
Sikkeureoun eumak soge
Huimihaejin na
Deurama gateun ppeonhan story
Iksukaejyeo ga
Nega aldeon nareul chatgien meolli on geolkka?
Yeah, I know
You know, I know (Ooh)
[Pre-Chorus]
I'd rather be
Lost in the lights
Lost in the lights
I'm outta my mind
I bamui kkeuteul jabajwo
Maeil bam
You spin me up high
Neoreul pumeun dal
Let me have a taste
[Chorus]
Give me a good ride (Oh, I'm fallin', fallin', fallin')
It's gon' be a good night (Oh, I'm fallin')
Forever you and I
[Interlude]
Hey
[Verse 3]
Geoul soge bichin na
Hayeomeopsi michyeoga
I'm feelin' so alive, wasting time
[Pre-Chorus]
I'd rather be
Lost in the lights
Lost in the lights
I’m outta my mind
I bamui kkeuteul jabajwo
Maeil bam
You spin me up high
Neoreul pumeun dal
Let me have a taste
[Chorus]
Give me a good ride (Oh, I'm fallin', fallin', fallin')
It's gon' be a good night (Oh, I'm fallin')
Forever you and I
[Outro]
This will break me
This is gonna break me (Break me)
No don’t you wake me (Wake me)
I wanna stay in this dream, don't save me
Don't you try to save me (Save me)
I need a way we (Way we)
I need a way we can dream on (On, on, on)
