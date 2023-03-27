JAKARTA - Lirik Lagu Halal Boy dari Deen Squad yang viral di Tiktok akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone ini. Lagu religi tersebut kerap dicari terutama di bulan Ramadhan.
Lirik Lagu Halal Boy dari Deen Squad
[Verse 1: Karter Zaher]
Chaque changement ça commence en soi
Sois qu'tu change ou le monde change pas
Mais avant tout dit "bismillah"
L'appreciation guaranti la joie
Tout cette argent ne vaut rien en bas
Tout le succés ne vaut rien sans toi
Le paradis n'est pas dans le dunya
Oh tu dois faire dua
[Pre-Chorus: Karter Zaher]
Allah, protect me from the Kafireen!
And keep me on Siratul Mustaqeem
I guess we're living for a different reason
Some go the right way, some go astray
They used to laugh about us every day
Now they looking at us like we self made
Stayed true, no we never changed up
Praise God, when we celebrate
[Chorus: Karter Zaher]
Ya Allah
Allhamdullilah!
Ya Allah
Yeah they call me the Halal Boy
Ya Allah (Yeah we living that halal life)
Ya Allah
Allhamdullilah!
Ya Allah
Yeah they call me the Halal Boy
[Verse 1: Jae Deen]
Deen Squad we done made enough hits uh
Only rep Allah, no discussion nah
Still on my deen as I flex on ya!
Make halal money no club, gigs bruh
Sorry I will never compromise my faith
Young sunni brother loving Ahl-ul-Bayt
I came to help the people that was my intention
That's why I'll never switch the message for a few investments
Yeah, This that new swag
Now we Deenin'
We believin'
Homie we Sirat-ul-Mustaqeem'ing
Morning till the evening
That's Ihsan
Worshiping Allah like I see him
Gotta' have Sabr man, I prayed so long
Halal boy living as I praise One God
No, it ain't haram if I stunt so hard
We rock Allah's chains and my Zulfiqar
SALAM!
[Chorus]
Ya Allah
Alhamdullilah!
Ya Allah
Yeah they call me the Halal Boy
Ya Allah
Alhamdullilah!
Ya Allah
Yeah, they call me the Halal Boy
Verse 2: Karter Zaher
Here for my purpose
Everyone wishing that I stopped all the worship
Big money deals but it's not really worth it
Don't call me a material person
Live my life, so I'm seeking god
Purify my soul while I clean my heart
Constantly making Istighfar
Not afraid of them but I fear Allah
[Pre-Chorus: Karter Zaher]
Allah, protect me from the Kafireen!
And keep me on Siratul Mustaqeem
I guess we're living for a different reason
Some go the right way, some go astray
They used to laugh about us everyday
Now they lookin at us like we self made
Stay trued, no we never changed up
Praise God when we celebrate
[Chorus: Karter Zaher]
Ya Allah
Alhamdullillah!
Ya Allah
Yeah, they call me the Halal Boy
Ya Allah
Alhamdilulah!
Ya Allah
Yeah, they call me the Halal Boy
Ya Allah
Alhamdullillah!
Ya Allah
Yeah, they call me the Halal Boy
Ya Allah
Alhamdullillah!
Ya Allah
Yeah, they call me the Halal Boy
