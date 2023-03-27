JAKARTA - Lirik Lagu Halal Boy dari Deen Squad yang viral di Tiktok akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone ini. Lagu religi tersebut kerap dicari terutama di bulan Ramadhan.

Lirik Lagu Halal Boy dari Deen Squad

[Verse 1: Karter Zaher]

Chaque changement ça commence en soi

Sois qu'tu change ou le monde change pas

Mais avant tout dit "bismillah"

L'appreciation guaranti la joie

Tout cette argent ne vaut rien en bas

Tout le succés ne vaut rien sans toi

Le paradis n'est pas dans le dunya

Oh tu dois faire dua

[Pre-Chorus: Karter Zaher]

Allah, protect me from the Kafireen!

And keep me on Siratul Mustaqeem

I guess we're living for a different reason

Some go the right way, some go astray

They used to laugh about us every day

Now they looking at us like we self made

Stayed true, no we never changed up

Praise God, when we celebrate

[Chorus: Karter Zaher]

Ya Allah

Allhamdullilah!

Ya Allah

Yeah they call me the Halal Boy

Ya Allah (Yeah we living that halal life)

Ya Allah

Allhamdullilah!

Ya Allah

Yeah they call me the Halal Boy

[Verse 1: Jae Deen]

Deen Squad we done made enough hits uh

Only rep Allah, no discussion nah

Still on my deen as I flex on ya!

Make halal money no club, gigs bruh

Sorry I will never compromise my faith

Young sunni brother loving Ahl-ul-Bayt

I came to help the people that was my intention

That's why I'll never switch the message for a few investments

Yeah, This that new swag

Now we Deenin'

We believin'

Homie we Sirat-ul-Mustaqeem'ing

Morning till the evening

That's Ihsan

Worshiping Allah like I see him

Gotta' have Sabr man, I prayed so long

Halal boy living as I praise One God

No, it ain't haram if I stunt so hard

We rock Allah's chains and my Zulfiqar

SALAM!

[Chorus]

Ya Allah

Alhamdullilah!

Ya Allah

Yeah they call me the Halal Boy

Ya Allah

Alhamdullilah!

Ya Allah

Yeah, they call me the Halal Boy

Verse 2: Karter Zaher

Here for my purpose

Everyone wishing that I stopped all the worship

Big money deals but it's not really worth it

Don't call me a material person

Live my life, so I'm seeking god

Purify my soul while I clean my heart

Constantly making Istighfar

Not afraid of them but I fear Allah

[Pre-Chorus: Karter Zaher]

Allah, protect me from the Kafireen!

And keep me on Siratul Mustaqeem

I guess we're living for a different reason

Some go the right way, some go astray

They used to laugh about us everyday

Now they lookin at us like we self made

Stay trued, no we never changed up

Praise God when we celebrate

[Chorus: Karter Zaher]

Ya Allah

Alhamdullillah!

Ya Allah

Yeah, they call me the Halal Boy

Ya Allah

Alhamdilulah!

Ya Allah

Yeah, they call me the Halal Boy

Ya Allah

Alhamdullillah!

Ya Allah

Yeah, they call me the Halal Boy

Ya Allah

Alhamdullillah!

Ya Allah

Yeah, they call me the Halal Boy

