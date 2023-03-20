Share

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Those Eyes dari New West Yang Viral di TikTok

Lintang Tribuana, Jurnalis · Senin 20 Maret 2023 20:20 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2023 03 20 619 2784611 lirik-lagu-dan-chord-gitar-those-eyes-dari-new-west-yang-viral-di-tiktok-SLzJ8P7AYd.jpg Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Those Eyes - New West. (Foto: YouTube/New West)
JAKARTA - Lagu Those Eyes dari New West kini tengah viral di platform TikTok. Banyak penggunanya menggunakan lagu ini sebagai backsound dalam konten yang kemudian bertebaran di For You Page (FYP).

Lagu Those Eyes yang dirilis pada 2019 ini memiliki genre musik mellow dengan lirik yang menyentuh hati. Menceritakan tentang rasa cinta seseorang kepada sang kekasih.

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan chord gitar Those Eyes dari New West.

[Verse 1]

F#m A

When we're out in a crowd laughing loud

E B

And nobody knows why

F#m A

When we're lost at a club getting drunk

E B

And you give me that smile

F#m A

Going home in the back of a car

E B

And your hand touches mine

F#m

When we're done making love

A E Bsus4

And you look up, and give me those eyes

[Chorus]

B F#m A

Cause all of the small things that you do

E B

Are what remind me why I fell for you

F#m A

And when we're apart and I'm missing you

E B

I close my eyes and all I see is you

F#m

And the small things you do

[Interlude]

(F#m) A E B

[Verse 2]

F#m A

When you call me at night while you're out

E B

Getting high with your friends

F#m N.C.

Every hi, every bye, every I love you

E Bsus4

You've ever said

[Chorus]

B F#m A

Cause all of the small things that you do

E B

Are what remind me why I fell for you

F#m A

And when we're apart and I'm missing you

E B

I close my eyes and all I see is you

A

And the small things you do

[Instrumental]

(A) B F#7 F#7

A B F#7 F#7

[Refrain]

F#m

When we're done making love

A E N.C.

And you look up, and give me those eyes

[Chorus]

F#m A

Cause all of the small things that you do

E B

Are what remind me why I fell for you

F#m A

And when we're apart and I'm missing you

E B

I close my eyes and all I see is you

F#m A E B

And the small things you do

F#m A E B

All the small things you do

