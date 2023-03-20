JAKARTA - Girlband BLACKPINK baru saja merampungkan konsernya bertajuk Born Pink di Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, beberapa waktu lalu. Namun, antusiasme penggemar Tanah Air atas kehadiran Lisa cs masih terasa hingga kini.

Salah satu lagu BLACKPINK yang viral di platform TikTok adalah Tally. Lagu ini terangkum dalam album terbaru mereka 'BORN PINK' yang ditulis dalam bahasa Inggris.

Berikut ini lirik lagu Tally dari BLACKPINK

I say "f*ck it" when I feel it

'Cause no-one's keeping tally, I do what I want with who I like

I ain't gon' conceal it

While you talking all that shit, I'll be getting mine, getting mine

Don't apologize for my behavior

If you're offended, I don't care (yeah)

Staring at me 'stead of staring in the mirror

Little weird how

Everybody tells me to play nice

Everybody judge, but looking twice

But my body don't belong to, nah-ah-ah, none of them though

And I'm not gonna change 'cause you say so

BACA JUGA: Klarifikasi Boy William Usai Video Opininya Tentang Penampilan Jennie BLACKPINK Ramai

Follow Berita Okezone di Google News

I say "f*ck it" when I feel it 'Cause no-one's keeping tally, I do what I want with who I like I ain't gon' conceal it While you talking all that shit, I'll be getting mine, getting mine Yeah, I say "f*ck it" when I feel it 'Cause no-one's keeping tally, I do what I want with who I like And I ain't gon' conceal it I'll just do it like the boys say, I'm getting mine, getting mine Told me to play it cool, I break the rules, I'm breaking hearts in two Warned me to make the rules, or play the fool, it ain't that hard to choose Take apart the "do"'s and "don't"s, and lose the "won't"s, I'm getting mine Mines is mine, yours is mine, this is mine, get in line Sometimes, I like to go play dirty Just like all of the fuck boys do That's my choice and there's no one I'm hurting When that's not girly Everybody tells me to play nice Everybody judge, but looking twice But my body don't belong to, nah-uh-uh, none of them though And I'm not gonna change 'cause you say so I say "f*ck it" when I feel it 'Cause no-one's keeping tally, I do what I want with who I like I ain't gon' conceal it While you talking all that shit, I'll be getting mine, getting mine Yeah, I say "f*ck it" when I feel it 'Cause no-one's keeping tally, I do what I want with who I like And I ain't gon' conceal it I'll just do it like the boys say, I'm getting mine, getting mine Yeah, I say "f*ck it" when I feel it And I ain't gon' conceal it