Share

Lirik Lagu Tally - BLACKPINK yang Viral di TikTok

Lintang Tribuana, Jurnalis · Senin 20 Maret 2023 19:39 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2023 03 20 619 2784593 lirik-lagu-tally-blackpink-yang-viral-di-tiktok-PuXma5mx5o.jpg BLACKPINK. (Foto: Instagram/YG Entertainment)
A A A

JAKARTA - Girlband BLACKPINK baru saja merampungkan konsernya bertajuk Born Pink di Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, beberapa waktu lalu. Namun, antusiasme penggemar Tanah Air atas kehadiran Lisa cs masih terasa hingga kini.

Salah satu lagu BLACKPINK yang viral di platform TikTok adalah Tally. Lagu ini terangkum dalam album terbaru mereka 'BORN PINK' yang ditulis dalam bahasa Inggris.

Berikut ini lirik lagu Tally dari BLACKPINK

I say "f*ck it" when I feel it

'Cause no-one's keeping tally, I do what I want with who I like

I ain't gon' conceal it

While you talking all that shit, I'll be getting mine, getting mine

Don't apologize for my behavior

If you're offended, I don't care (yeah)

Staring at me 'stead of staring in the mirror

Little weird how

Everybody tells me to play nice

Everybody judge, but looking twice

But my body don't belong to, nah-ah-ah, none of them though

And I'm not gonna change 'cause you say so

Follow Berita Okezone di Google News

I say "f*ck it" when I feel it

'Cause no-one's keeping tally, I do what I want with who I like

I ain't gon' conceal it

While you talking all that shit, I'll be getting mine, getting mine

Yeah, I say "f*ck it" when I feel it

'Cause no-one's keeping tally, I do what I want with who I like

And I ain't gon' conceal it

I'll just do it like the boys say, I'm getting mine, getting mine

Told me to play it cool, I break the rules, I'm breaking hearts in two

Warned me to make the rules, or play the fool, it ain't that hard to choose

Take apart the "do"'s and "don't"s, and lose the "won't"s, I'm getting mine

Mines is mine, yours is mine, this is mine, get in line

Sometimes, I like to go play dirty

Just like all of the fuck boys do

That's my choice and there's no one I'm hurting

When that's not girly

Everybody tells me to play nice

Everybody judge, but looking twice

But my body don't belong to, nah-uh-uh, none of them though

And I'm not gonna change 'cause you say so

I say "f*ck it" when I feel it

'Cause no-one's keeping tally, I do what I want with who I like

I ain't gon' conceal it

While you talking all that shit, I'll be getting mine, getting mine

Yeah, I say "f*ck it" when I feel it

'Cause no-one's keeping tally, I do what I want with who I like

And I ain't gon' conceal it

I'll just do it like the boys say, I'm getting mine, getting mine

Yeah, I say "f*ck it" when I feel it

And I ain't gon' conceal it

1
2

Berita Terkait

BLACKPINK

Bagikan Artikel Ini

Berita Lainnya

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Those Eyes dari New West Yang Viral di TikTok

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Those Eyes dari New West Yang Viral di TikTok

Lirik Lagu Yang Penting Happy dari Jamal Mirdad

Lirik Lagu Yang Penting Happy dari Jamal Mirdad

Lirik Lagu Nashwa Zahira - Padamu Ya Rasul, Datanglah ke Dalam Mimpiku Ya Rasul

Lirik Lagu Nashwa Zahira - Padamu Ya Rasul, Datanglah ke Dalam Mimpiku Ya Rasul

Lirik Lagu Ya Habibi Ya Syafii Ya Rasulullah dari Maher Zain

Lirik Lagu Ya Habibi Ya Syafii Ya Rasulullah dari Maher Zain

Lirik Lagu Giginya Ompong yang Viral di Tiktok

Lirik Lagu Giginya Ompong yang Viral di Tiktok

Lirik Lagu Abadi dari Dendi Nata Feat Hendra Kumbara yang Viral di Tiktok

Lirik Lagu Abadi dari Dendi Nata Feat Hendra Kumbara yang Viral di Tiktok

Lirik Lagu Kala Cinta Menggoda, Karya Baru Alvin Jo

Lirik Lagu Kala Cinta Menggoda, Karya Baru Alvin Jo

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Limbo dari Keshi yang Viral di Tiktok

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Limbo dari Keshi yang Viral di Tiktok

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini