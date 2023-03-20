JAKARTA - Girlband BLACKPINK baru saja merampungkan konsernya bertajuk Born Pink di Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, beberapa waktu lalu. Namun, antusiasme penggemar Tanah Air atas kehadiran Lisa cs masih terasa hingga kini.
Salah satu lagu BLACKPINK yang viral di platform TikTok adalah Tally. Lagu ini terangkum dalam album terbaru mereka 'BORN PINK' yang ditulis dalam bahasa Inggris.
Berikut ini lirik lagu Tally dari BLACKPINK
I say "f*ck it" when I feel it
'Cause no-one's keeping tally, I do what I want with who I like
I ain't gon' conceal it
While you talking all that shit, I'll be getting mine, getting mine
Don't apologize for my behavior
If you're offended, I don't care (yeah)
Staring at me 'stead of staring in the mirror
Little weird how
Everybody tells me to play nice
Everybody judge, but looking twice
But my body don't belong to, nah-ah-ah, none of them though
And I'm not gonna change 'cause you say so
I say "f*ck it" when I feel it
'Cause no-one's keeping tally, I do what I want with who I like
I ain't gon' conceal it
While you talking all that shit, I'll be getting mine, getting mine
Yeah, I say "f*ck it" when I feel it
'Cause no-one's keeping tally, I do what I want with who I like
And I ain't gon' conceal it
I'll just do it like the boys say, I'm getting mine, getting mine
Told me to play it cool, I break the rules, I'm breaking hearts in two
Warned me to make the rules, or play the fool, it ain't that hard to choose
Take apart the "do"'s and "don't"s, and lose the "won't"s, I'm getting mine
Mines is mine, yours is mine, this is mine, get in line
Sometimes, I like to go play dirty
Just like all of the fuck boys do
That's my choice and there's no one I'm hurting
When that's not girly
Everybody tells me to play nice
Everybody judge, but looking twice
But my body don't belong to, nah-uh-uh, none of them though
And I'm not gonna change 'cause you say so
I say "f*ck it" when I feel it
'Cause no-one's keeping tally, I do what I want with who I like
I ain't gon' conceal it
While you talking all that shit, I'll be getting mine, getting mine
Yeah, I say "f*ck it" when I feel it
'Cause no-one's keeping tally, I do what I want with who I like
And I ain't gon' conceal it
I'll just do it like the boys say, I'm getting mine, getting mine
Yeah, I say "f*ck it" when I feel it
And I ain't gon' conceal it