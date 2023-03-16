JAKARTA - Lirik dan chord gitar Limbo dari Keshi yang viral di Tiktok akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone ini. Lagu tersebut banyak dicari netizen,

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Limbo dari Keshi yang Viral di Tiktok

BACA JUGA: Lirik Lagu Domba Kuring yang Viral di Tiktok

Intro

Ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh

Verse 1

Emaj7

I just been goin through motions, back and forth like a ocean

E7

I am a fraud, I am the shit, hoping that nobody notice

Amaj9

Bang chest in the morning, head down in the night

G#7/A Emaj7

Drink less if I wanted, strike up with the light

E7

And square up, I'm the mightest

Amaj9

Myself in the fight, hurt twice but i tried it

No advice for this shit, might die for this shit

G#7/A

Do I feel alive, feel alive, feel alive?

Reff

Emaj7

Feel more like limbo, hands out my window

E7 Amaj9

Chasin’ that sunset, that's more my tempo

G#7/A

Yeah, that's more my tempo

Emaj7 E7

Ooh, but this is all that I am

Recommended by

Amaj9

I only show you the best of me

G#7/A

The best of me

Verse 2

Emaj7

Looked in my demons and saw myself

E7

Put all my meanin’ in someone else

Amaj9 G#7/A

Outta sight, outta mind, don't know where to find it

Don't know where to hide, but I still

Emaj7

Eat good, drink good, feel good, s'all good

E7

Can't hear my head when I'm sat beside ya

Amaj9

Fucked lungs and a liver, good looks in the mirror

G#7/A

Do I feel alive, feel alive, feel alive?

Reff

Emaj7

Feel more like limbo, hands out my window

E7 Amaj9

Chasin' that sunset, that's more my tempo

G#7/A

That’s more my tempo

(keshi)

Emaj7 E7

Ooh, but this is all that I am

Amaj9

I only show you the best of me

G#7/A

The best of me

Emaj7 E7

Ooh, tryin’ but I'm just a man

Amaj9

Hopin’ it won't get the best of me

G#7/A

The best of me

BACA JUGA: Lirik Lagu Insan Biasa dari Lesti Kejora yang Trending di Youtube

Follow Berita Okezone di Google News

(aln)