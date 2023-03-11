Share

Lirik Lagu River dari Miley Cyrus yang Viral di TikTok

Claudia Noventa, Jurnalis · Sabtu 11 Maret 2023 16:08 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2023 03 11 619 2779400 lirik-lagu-river-dari-miley-cyrus-yang-viral-di-tiktok-CU9AQzqSE0.jpg Miley Cyrus. (Foto: Instagram)
JAKARTA - Miley Cyrus merilis lagu 'River' pada 10 Maret 2023 lalu. Lagu tersebut langsung menjadi viral hingga FYP TikTok.

Diketahui, Miley Cyrus merilis album baru bertajuk Endless Summer Vacation (2023) yang memiliki 13 lagu.

Berikut ini lirik lagu 'River' - Miley Cyrus:

I got a new dress to meet you downtown

Can you walk me through the park just to show it off?

I can pull my hair back in the tight way that you like

If you wrap me in your arms, you never stop

[Pre-Chorus]

Heart beats so loud that is drownin' me out

Livin' in an April shower

You're pourin' down, baby, drown me out (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Chorus]

You're just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

You're just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

You go on forever

You're just like a river

[Verse 2]

Blowing bubbles in the bath, I can't stop from thinking lately

You could be the one, have the honor of my babies

Hope they have your eyes and that crooked smile

Was a desert 'fore I met you, I was in a drought

[Pre-Chorus]

Heart beats so loud that is drownin' me out

Livin' in an April shower

You're pourin' down, baby, drown me out (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Chorus]

You're just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

You're just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

You go on forever

You're just like a river

[Post-Chorus]

You're never runnin' dry (Oh)

[Bridge]

I feel you everywhere

Your face is all in my hair (Hair)

Covered up in your sweat

It turns me on that you care, baby

Your love, it flows just like a river

[Chorus]

You're just like a river (That's what you are)

You're just like a river (That's what you are)

You're just like a river (That's what you are)

You're just like a river

You're just like a river (Heart beats so loud that is drownin' me out)

You're just like a river (Livin' in an April shower)

You go on forever (You're pourin' down, baby, drown me out)

You're just like a river

