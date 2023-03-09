JAKARTA - Lirik lagu dan chord gitar The Other Side yang dipopulerkan oleh Mimi Webb.
Diketahui, lagu tersebut dirilis pada 3 Maret 2023 lalu.
Lirik lagu dan chord gitar The Other Side - Mimi Webb:
[Intro]
G
[Verse]
A Bm
In my head, I'd already left
G
Forwarded all my mail to
my new address
A Bm
In my heart, I was on
G
the other side
A Bm
On my birthday, the penny dropped
G
Bein' with you meant bein'
somebody I'm not
A Bm
Now I'm alive underneath the
G
Soho lights
[Pre-Chorus]
A Bm
I was, I was young and dumb in
G
love before you (Before you)
A
Truth is, two years,
Bm G
I made sacrifices for you
[Chorus]
A
I know it ain't fair
Bm G
I'm in somebody else's bed
Now I'm somebody else
A Bm
Fightin' for me would be wasting your time
G
Already gone, already out,
I'm on the other side
[Verse]
A Bm
In new arms, I can breathe again
G
Only him and Egyptian cotton
on my skin
A Bm
It's kinda perfect here on
G
the other side
[Pre-Chorus]
A Bm
I was, I was young and dumb in
G
love before you (Before you)
A Bm
Truth is, two years, I made
G
sacrifices for you
[Chorus]
A
I know it ain't fair
Bm G
I'm in somebody else's bed
Now I'm somebody else
A Bm
Fightin' for me would be wasting your time
G
Already gone, already out,
I'm on the other side
[Post-Chorus]
A
Oh, oh-oh, oh
Bm
Oh-oh, ooh-oh
G
Oh, oh-oh
On the other side
A
Oh, oh-oh
Bm
On the other side
G
Already gone, already out,
A Bm G
I'm on the other side
[Bridge]
A
On the other side
Bm G
On the other side
[Chorus]
A
I know it ain't fair
Bm G
I'm in somebody else's bed
Now I'm somebody else
A Bm
Fightin' for me would be wasting your time
G
Already gone, already out,
I'm on the other side
A Bm G
Yeah, I'm in somebody else's bed
Now I'm somebody else
A Bm
Fightin' for me would be wasting your time
G
Already gone, already out,
I'm on the other side
[Post-Chorus]
A
Oh, oh-oh, oh
Bm
Oh-oh, ooh-oh
G
Oh, oh-oh
On the other side
A
Oh, oh-oh
Bm
On the other side
G
Already gone, already out,
A Bm G
I'm on the other side
Follow Berita Okezone di Google News
(CLO)