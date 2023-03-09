JAKARTA - Lirik lagu dan chord gitar The Other Side yang dipopulerkan oleh Mimi Webb.

Diketahui, lagu tersebut dirilis pada 3 Maret 2023 lalu.

Lirik lagu dan chord gitar The Other Side - Mimi Webb:

[Intro]

G

[Verse]

A Bm

In my head, I'd already left

G

Forwarded all my mail to

my new address

A Bm

In my heart, I was on

G

the other side

A Bm

On my birthday, the penny dropped

G

Bein' with you meant bein'

somebody I'm not

A Bm

Now I'm alive underneath the

G

Soho lights

[Pre-Chorus]

A Bm

I was, I was young and dumb in

G

love before you (Before you)

A

Truth is, two years,

Bm G

I made sacrifices for you

[Chorus]

A

I know it ain't fair

Bm G

I'm in somebody else's bed

Now I'm somebody else

A Bm

Fightin' for me would be wasting your time

G

Already gone, already out,

I'm on the other side

[Verse]

A Bm

In new arms, I can breathe again

G

Only him and Egyptian cotton

on my skin

A Bm

It's kinda perfect here on

G

the other side

[Pre-Chorus]

A Bm

I was, I was young and dumb in

G

love before you (Before you)

A Bm

Truth is, two years, I made

G

sacrifices for you

[Chorus]

A

I know it ain't fair

Bm G

I'm in somebody else's bed

Now I'm somebody else

A Bm

Fightin' for me would be wasting your time

G

Already gone, already out,

I'm on the other side

[Post-Chorus]

A

Oh, oh-oh, oh

Bm

Oh-oh, ooh-oh

G

Oh, oh-oh

On the other side

A

Oh, oh-oh

Bm

On the other side

G

Already gone, already out,

A Bm G

I'm on the other side

[Bridge]

A

On the other side

Bm G

On the other side

[Chorus]

A

I know it ain't fair

Bm G

I'm in somebody else's bed

Now I'm somebody else

A Bm

Fightin' for me would be wasting your time

G

Already gone, already out,

I'm on the other side

A Bm G

Yeah, I'm in somebody else's bed

Now I'm somebody else

A Bm

Fightin' for me would be wasting your time

G

Already gone, already out,

I'm on the other side

[Post-Chorus]

A

Oh, oh-oh, oh

Bm

Oh-oh, ooh-oh

G

Oh, oh-oh

On the other side

A

Oh, oh-oh

Bm

On the other side

G

Already gone, already out,

A Bm G

I'm on the other side

