JAKARTA - Lirik lagu On The Street dari J-Hope BTS feat J Cole akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut disukai banyak orang dan kerap dicari.
Lirik Lagu On The Street dari J-Hope BTS feat J Cole
Every time I walk
Every time I run
Every time I move
As always, for us
Every time I look
Every time I love
Every time I hope
As always, for us
(On the street, I’m still)
nae du bareun seontteut georeo, anywhere
J in the air
ganeun giri huimangi doegoja hayeo, na gutaeyeo
Even my walk was made of
your love and your faith
bodabeul hae, jeo meolliseorado nabiga doeeo
Now just walk lightly, whenever you want
go on hopefully, wherever you walk
nugungaui sumi gisdeureo issneun geori
nae yeonghongwa yeongwoneul dameulge
Everywhere (I’ll be)
Every time I walk
Every time I run
Every time I move
As always, for us
Every time I look
Every time I love
Every time I hope
As always, for us
(On the street, I’m still)
All hail the mighty survivor of hell,
Plopped down from heaven to sell
Holy water that I scooped from the well
Fought tooth and a nail,
Just to prevail mongst it’s ruthless
As I move through the field
Feelin worried
In a hurry like a 2 minute drill
To make a couple mil
Off a lucrative deal
Selling train of thought,
Name a artist who could derail
You’ll never see it
like a n**** hula hoopin in jail
I got a friend smart as f***,
but he stupid as hell
He swear that God ain’t real
Since it ain’t no way to prove it his self
As if the universe ain’t enough,
as if the volcanoes ain’t erupt
As if the birds don’t chirp,
as if a trillion nerves don’t work
in the human body
Who would I be?
Without the creator of this theater
Beside me to gently guide me?
Somedays I wonder if I need to
pick a different hobby
I’m deep in with this rappin
It’s all a n**** know
I never didn’t nothin better,
it’s hard to let it go
But like a father, watching his daughter,
walk down the altar,
With tears in his eyes,
you gotta let her grow
And so I shall,
but first I been honing my style
Coldest around, with more quotables
than what the quota allows
You see a top 10 list
I see a Golden Corral, n****
As the moon jumps over the cow
I contemplate if I should wait to
hand over the crown
And stick around for a bit longer
I got a strange type of hunger
The more I eat the more it gets stronger,
The more it gets stronger
I said the more it gets stronger
j-hope
Cole World
Every time I walk
Every time I run
Every time I move
As always, for us
Every time I look
Every time I love
Every time I hope
As always, for us
(On the street, I’m still)
Every time I walk
Every time I run
Every time I move
As always, for us
Every time I look
Every time I love
Every time I hope
As always, for us
(On the street, I’m still)
Follow Berita Okezone di Google News
(aln)