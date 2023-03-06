JAKARTA - Lirik lagu On The Street dari J-Hope BTS feat J Cole akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut disukai banyak orang dan kerap dicari.

Lirik Lagu On The Street dari J-Hope BTS feat J Cole

Every time I walk

Every time I run

Every time I move

As always, for us

Every time I look

Every time I love

Every time I hope

As always, for us

(On the street, I’m still)

nae du bareun seontteut georeo, anywhere

J in the air

ganeun giri huimangi doegoja hayeo, na gutaeyeo

Even my walk was made of

your love and your faith

bodabeul hae, jeo meolliseorado nabiga doeeo

Now just walk lightly, whenever you want

go on hopefully, wherever you walk

nugungaui sumi gisdeureo issneun geori

nae yeonghongwa yeongwoneul dameulge

Everywhere (I’ll be)

Every time I walk

Every time I run

Every time I move

As always, for us

Every time I look

Every time I love

Every time I hope

As always, for us

(On the street, I’m still)

All hail the mighty survivor of hell,

Plopped down from heaven to sell

Holy water that I scooped from the well

Fought tooth and a nail,

Just to prevail mongst it’s ruthless

As I move through the field

Feelin worried

In a hurry like a 2 minute drill

To make a couple mil

Off a lucrative deal

Selling train of thought,

Name a artist who could derail

You’ll never see it

like a n**** hula hoopin in jail

I got a friend smart as f***,

but he stupid as hell

He swear that God ain’t real

Since it ain’t no way to prove it his self

As if the universe ain’t enough,

as if the volcanoes ain’t erupt

As if the birds don’t chirp,

as if a trillion nerves don’t work

in the human body

Who would I be?

Without the creator of this theater

Beside me to gently guide me?

Somedays I wonder if I need to

pick a different hobby

I’m deep in with this rappin

It’s all a n**** know

I never didn’t nothin better,

it’s hard to let it go

But like a father, watching his daughter,

walk down the altar,

With tears in his eyes,

you gotta let her grow

And so I shall,

but first I been honing my style

Coldest around, with more quotables

than what the quota allows

You see a top 10 list

I see a Golden Corral, n****

As the moon jumps over the cow

I contemplate if I should wait to

hand over the crown

And stick around for a bit longer

I got a strange type of hunger

The more I eat the more it gets stronger,

The more it gets stronger

I said the more it gets stronger

j-hope

Cole World

Every time I walk

Every time I run

Every time I move

As always, for us

Every time I look

Every time I love

Every time I hope

As always, for us

(On the street, I’m still)

Every time I walk

Every time I run

Every time I move

As always, for us

Every time I look

Every time I love

Every time I hope

As always, for us

(On the street, I’m still)

