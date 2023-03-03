JAKARTA - Lirik lagu Boys A Liar Pt 2 dari PinkPantheress ft Ice Spice yang viral di Tiktok akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut viral dan disukai banyak orang.
Lirik Lagu Boys A Liar Pt 2 PinkPantheress ft Ice Spice.
Take a look inside your heart, is there any room for me?
I won't have to hold my breath till you get down on one knee
Because you only want to hold me when I'm looking good enough
Did you ever feel me? Would you ever picture us?
Every time I pull my hair, well, it's only out of fear
That you'll find me ugly and one day you'll disappear because
What's the point of crying? It was never even love
Did you ever want me? Was I ever good enough?
The boy's a liar, the boy's a liar
He doesn't see ya, you're not looking at me, boy
The boy's a liar, the boy's a liar
He doesn't see ya, you're not looking at me, boy
Good enough, good enough
Good enough, good enough
Good enough, good enough
Good enough, good enough
He say that I'm good enough, callin' my dodrr
Think about s*it that I shouldn't've
So I tell him that it's one of me, he makin' fun of me (Ha-ha)
His girl is a bum of, like that boy is a cap
Sayin' he home, but I know where he at, like
Bet he blowin' her back
Thinkin' 'bout me 'cause he know that ass fat (Damn)
And it been what it been (Uh, huh)
Calling his phone like "Yo, send me your pen"
Duckin' my s*it, 'cause he know what I'm on
But when he hit me I'm not gon' respond
But I don't sleep enough without you
And I can't eat enough without you
If you don't speak, does that mean we through?
Don't like sneaky s*it that you do (Grr)
The boy's a liar, the boy's a liar
He doesn't see ya, you're not looking at me, boy
The boy's a liar, the boy's a liar
He doesn't see ya, you're not looking at me, boy
Good enough, good enough
Good enough, good enough
Good enough, good enough
Good enough, good enough
