JAKARTA - Lirik lagu Boys A Liar Pt 2 dari PinkPantheress ft Ice Spice yang viral di Tiktok akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut viral dan disukai banyak orang.

Lirik Lagu Boys A Liar Pt 2 PinkPantheress ft Ice Spice.

Take a look inside your heart, is there any room for me?

I won't have to hold my breath till you get down on one knee

Because you only want to hold me when I'm looking good enough

Did you ever feel me? Would you ever picture us?

Every time I pull my hair, well, it's only out of fear

That you'll find me ugly and one day you'll disappear because

What's the point of crying? It was never even love

Did you ever want me? Was I ever good enough?

The boy's a liar, the boy's a liar

He doesn't see ya, you're not looking at me, boy

The boy's a liar, the boy's a liar

He doesn't see ya, you're not looking at me, boy

Good enough, good enough

Good enough, good enough

Good enough, good enough

Good enough, good enough

He say that I'm good enough, callin' my dodrr

Think about s*it that I shouldn't've

So I tell him that it's one of me, he makin' fun of me (Ha-ha)

His girl is a bum of, like that boy is a cap

Sayin' he home, but I know where he at, like

Bet he blowin' her back

Thinkin' 'bout me 'cause he know that ass fat (Damn)

And it been what it been (Uh, huh)

Calling his phone like "Yo, send me your pen"

Duckin' my s*it, 'cause he know what I'm on

But when he hit me I'm not gon' respond

But I don't sleep enough without you

And I can't eat enough without you

If you don't speak, does that mean we through?

Don't like sneaky s*it that you do (Grr)





The boy's a liar, the boy's a liar

He doesn't see ya, you're not looking at me, boy

The boy's a liar, the boy's a liar

He doesn't see ya, you're not looking at me, boy





Good enough, good enough

Good enough, good enough

Good enough, good enough

Good enough, good enough

(aln)