Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar People dari Libianca yang Viral di Tiktok

Selvianus, Jurnalis · Rabu 01 Maret 2023 12:25 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2023 03 01 619 2773303 lirik-lagu-dan-chord-gitar-people-dari-libianca-yang-viral-di-tiktok-Y3X5vrF6VO.jpg Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar People dari Libianca (Foto: Ist)
JAKARTA - Lirik lagu dan chord gitar People dari Libianca yang viral di Tiktok akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut ramai dan diperbincangkan penikmat musik.

Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar People dari Libianca yang viral di Tiktok.

[Chorus]

C Em

I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days

D D

Did you check on me? Now did you look for me?

C

I walked in the room eyes are red

Em

And I don't smoke banga

D D

Did you check on me? Now did you notice me?

[Verse]

C Em

Nobody will know the paranoia oh

D D

Cuz I put a smile on my face. A facade you can never face

C

And if you don't know me well well oh

Em D

You won't see how buried I Am inside my grave

D

Inside my grave

[Chorus]

C

Cuz you see people (people)

Em D

People (people) don't really know you

D

They don't really know you

C

Cuz you see people (people)

Em D

They don't really know you

D

They don't really know you

C Em

I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days

D D

Did you check on me? Now did you look for me?

C

I walked in the room eyes are red

Em

And I don't smoke banga

D D

Did you check on me? Now did you notice me?

[Verse]

C

Oh holy father

Em D

Oh holy father I did try for hold my head

D

I say make you no leave me diko

C

Oh holy father, Yeah

Em D

Oh, make you try Fo understand

D

Yahoo girl no dey for here

[Chorus]

C

Cuz you see people (people)

Em D

People (people) don't really know you

D

They don't really know you

C

Cuz you see people (people)

Em D

They don't really know you

D

They don't really know you

C Em

I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days

D D

Did you check on me? Now did you look for me?

C

I walked in the room eyes are red

Em

And I don't smoke banga

D D

Did you check on me? Now did you notice me?

C Em

I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days

D D

Did you check on me? Now did you look for me?

C

I walked in the room eyes are red

Em

And I don't smoke banga

D D

Did you check on me? Now did you notice me?

[Outro]

C Em

I've been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days

D

Did you check on me?

