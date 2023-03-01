Share

Lirik Lagu Players dari Coi Leray yang Viral di Tiktok

Selvianus, Jurnalis · Rabu 01 Maret 2023 12:09 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2023 03 01 619 2773295 lirik-lagu-players-dari-coi-leray-yang-viral-di-tiktok-oosydZGLTz.jpg Lirik lagu Players dari Coi Leray yang viral di Tiktok (Foto: ist)
JAKARTA - Lirik lagu Players dari Coi Leray yang viral di Tiktok akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut ramai diperbincangkan dan disukai pendengar musik.

Berikut Lirik lagu Players dari Coi Leray yang viral di Tiktok.

Lirik lagu Players dari Coi Leray

Yeah, 'cause girls is players too

Uh, yeah, yeah, 'cause girls is players too (Keep it player, baby)

'Cause girls is players too

Bitches gettin' money all around the world 'cause girls is players too

 

What you know about livin' on the top?

Penthouse suites, lookin' down on the opps

Took him for a test drive, left him on the lot

Time is money, so I spent it on a watch

Hold on, lil' titties showin' through the white tee

You can see the thong bustin' out my tight jeans (Okay)

Rocks on my fingers like a nigga wifed me

Got another shorty? She ain't nothin' like me

 

Yeah, 'bout to catch another flight

Yeah, the apple bottom make him wanna bite

Yeah, I just wanna have a good night

I just wanna have a good night

Hold up, if you don't know, now you know

If he broke, then you gotta let him go

You could have anybody, eeny, miny, moe

'Cause when you a boss, you could do what you want

 

Yeah, 'cause girls is players too

Uh, yeah, yeah, 'cause girls is players too (Keep it player, baby)

'Cause girls is players too

Bitches gettin' money all around the world 'cause girls is players too

 

I go on and on and on again

He blowin' up my phone, but I'm ignorin' him

He thinkin' he the one, I got like four of him

Yeah, I'm sittin' first class like valedictorian

Uh, came a long way from rag to riches

Five-star bitch, yeah, I taste so delicious

Let him lick the plate, yeah, I make him do the dishes

Now he on News 12 'cause a bitch went missin', sheesh

 

Yeah, 'bout to catch another flight

Yeah, the apple bottom make him wanna bite

Yeah, I just wanna have a good night

I just wanna have a good night

Hold up, if you don't know, now you know

If he broke, then you gotta let him go

You could have anybody, eeny, miny, moe

'Cause when you a boss, you could do what you want

 

Yeah, 'cause girls is players too

Uh (And it's time that we let 'em know that—), girls is players too (Keep it player, baby)

'Cause girls is players too

Bitches gettin' money all around the world 'cause girls is players too

Lirik Lagu

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini