JAKARTA - Lirik lagu Players dari Coi Leray yang viral di Tiktok akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut ramai diperbincangkan dan disukai pendengar musik.
Berikut Lirik lagu Players dari Coi Leray yang viral di Tiktok.
Yeah, 'cause girls is players too
Uh, yeah, yeah, 'cause girls is players too (Keep it player, baby)
'Cause girls is players too
Bitches gettin' money all around the world 'cause girls is players too
What you know about livin' on the top?
Penthouse suites, lookin' down on the opps
Took him for a test drive, left him on the lot
Time is money, so I spent it on a watch
Hold on, lil' titties showin' through the white tee
You can see the thong bustin' out my tight jeans (Okay)
Rocks on my fingers like a nigga wifed me
Got another shorty? She ain't nothin' like me
Yeah, 'bout to catch another flight
Yeah, the apple bottom make him wanna bite
Yeah, I just wanna have a good night
I just wanna have a good night
Hold up, if you don't know, now you know
If he broke, then you gotta let him go
You could have anybody, eeny, miny, moe
'Cause when you a boss, you could do what you want
Yeah, 'cause girls is players too
Uh, yeah, yeah, 'cause girls is players too (Keep it player, baby)
'Cause girls is players too
Bitches gettin' money all around the world 'cause girls is players too
I go on and on and on again
He blowin' up my phone, but I'm ignorin' him
He thinkin' he the one, I got like four of him
Yeah, I'm sittin' first class like valedictorian
Uh, came a long way from rag to riches
Five-star bitch, yeah, I taste so delicious
Let him lick the plate, yeah, I make him do the dishes
Now he on News 12 'cause a bitch went missin', sheesh
Yeah, 'bout to catch another flight
Yeah, the apple bottom make him wanna bite
Yeah, I just wanna have a good night
I just wanna have a good night
Hold up, if you don't know, now you know
If he broke, then you gotta let him go
You could have anybody, eeny, miny, moe
'Cause when you a boss, you could do what you want
Yeah, 'cause girls is players too
Uh (And it's time that we let 'em know that—), girls is players too (Keep it player, baby)
'Cause girls is players too
Bitches gettin' money all around the world 'cause girls is players too
Follow Berita Okezone di Google News
(aln)