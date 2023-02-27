JAKARTA - Keshi alias Casey Luong, penyanyi muda asal Amerika Serikat ini sebenarnya merilis Limbo, sejak 25 Maret 2022. Lagu itu berkisah tentang seseorang yang merasakan terjebak dalam ketidakpastian dan ketidakmampuan memaknai hidup.
Limbo-Keshi
Ohh..
Oh.. oh..oh..oh..
Oh.. oh..oh..oh..
Oh.. oh..oh
Oh.. oh..oh
Oh.. oh..oh..oh..
Oh.. oh..oh
I just been goin’ through motions
Back and forth like an ocean
I am a fraud, I am the s*it
Hoping that nobody notice
Bang chest in the morning
Head down in the night
Drink less if I wanted
Strike up with the light
And square up
I’m the mightiest
Myself in the fight
Hurt twice but I tried it
No advice for this s*it
Might die for this s*it
Do I feel alive, feel alive, feel alive?
Feel more like limbo
Hands out my window
Chasin’ that sunset
That’s more my tempo
Yeah, that’s more my tempo
Oh, but this is all that I am
I only show you the best of me
The best of me
Looked in my demons and saw myself
Put all my meaning in someone else
Outta sight, outta mind
Don’t know where to find it
Don’t know where to hide
But I still
Eat good, drink good, feel good, it’s all good
Can’t hear my head when I’m sat beside ya
Fu*ked lungs and a liver
Good looks in the mirror
Do I feel alive, feel alive, feel alive?
Feel more like limbo
Hands out my window
Chasin’ that sunset
That’s more my tempo
That’s more my tempo
Oh, but this is all that I am
I only show you the best of me
The best of me
Oh, tryin’ but I’m just a man
Hopin’ it won’t get the best of me
The best of me.
