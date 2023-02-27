JAKARTA - Keshi alias Casey Luong, penyanyi muda asal Amerika Serikat ini sebenarnya merilis Limbo, sejak 25 Maret 2022. Lagu itu berkisah tentang seseorang yang merasakan terjebak dalam ketidakpastian dan ketidakmampuan memaknai hidup.

Limbo-Keshi

Ohh..

Oh.. oh..oh..oh..

Oh.. oh..oh..oh..

Oh.. oh..oh

Oh.. oh..oh

Oh.. oh..oh..oh..

Oh.. oh..oh

I just been goin’ through motions

Back and forth like an ocean

I am a fraud, I am the s*it

Hoping that nobody notice

Bang chest in the morning

Head down in the night

Drink less if I wanted

Strike up with the light

And square up

I’m the mightiest

Myself in the fight

Hurt twice but I tried it

No advice for this s*it

Might die for this s*it

Do I feel alive, feel alive, feel alive?

Feel more like limbo

Hands out my window

Chasin’ that sunset

That’s more my tempo

Yeah, that’s more my tempo

Oh, but this is all that I am

I only show you the best of me

The best of me

Looked in my demons and saw myself

Put all my meaning in someone else

Outta sight, outta mind

Don’t know where to find it

Don’t know where to hide

But I still

Eat good, drink good, feel good, it’s all good

Can’t hear my head when I’m sat beside ya

Fu*ked lungs and a liver

Good looks in the mirror

Do I feel alive, feel alive, feel alive?

Feel more like limbo

Hands out my window

Chasin’ that sunset

That’s more my tempo

That’s more my tempo

Oh, but this is all that I am

I only show you the best of me

The best of me

Oh, tryin’ but I’m just a man

Hopin’ it won’t get the best of me

The best of me.

