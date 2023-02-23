LIRIK Lagu ‘Memories’ milik Conan Gray dirilis pada tanggal 15 April 2022. Lagu tersebut masuk dalam album 'Superache'.

Berikut ini lirik lagu ‘Memories’ - Conan Gray:

One, two

It's been a couple months

That's just about enough time

For me to stop cryin' when I look at all the pictures

Now I kinda smile, I haven't felt that in a while

It's late, I hear the door

Bell ringin' and it's pourin'

I open up that door, see your brown eyes at the entrance

You just wanna talk and

I can't turn away a wet dog

But please don't ruin this for me

Please don't make it harder than it already is

I'm trying to get over this

I wish that you would stay in my memories

But you showed up today, just to ruin things

I wanna put you in the past 'cause I'm traumatized

But you're not lettin' me do that, 'cause tonight

You're all drunk in my kitchen, curled in the fetal position

Too busy playin' the victim to be listenin' to me

When I say

"I wish that you would stay in my memories"

In my memories, stay in my memories

Now I can't say "Goodbye" if you stay here the whole night

You see, it's hard to find an end to somethin' that you keep beginning

Over and over again

I promise that the ending always stays the same

So there's no good reason in make believin' that we could ever exist again

I can't be your friend, can't be your lover

Can't be the reason we hold back each other from falling in love

With somebody other than me

I wish that you would stay in my memories

But you showed up today, just to ruin things

I wanna put you in the past 'cause I'm traumatized

But you're not lettin' me do that, 'cause tonight

You're all drunk in my kitchen, curled in the fetal position

Too busy playin' the victim to be listenin' to me

When I say

"I wish that you would stay in my memories"

In my memories, stay in my memories

Since you came

I guess I'll let you stay

For as long as it takes

To grab your books and your coat

And that one good cologne

That you bought when we were fighting

'Cause it's still on my clothes, everything that I own

And it makes me feel like dying

I was barely just surviving

I wish that you would stay in my memories

But you showed up today, just to ruin things

I wanna put you in the past 'cause I'm traumatized

But you're not lettin' me do that, 'cause tonight

You're all drunk in my kitchen, curled in the fetal position

Too busy playin' the victim to be listenin' to me

When I say

"I wish that you would stay in my memories"

In my memories, stay in my memories

(CLO)