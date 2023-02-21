JAKARTA - Lirik lagu dan terjemahan Ditto dari NewJeans yang viral di TikTok akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone. Lagu tersebut ramai disukai netizen.

Berikut lirik Ditto dari NewJeans.

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Stay in the middle

Like you a little

Don't want no riddle

Malhaejwo say it back

Oh, say it ditto

Achimeun neomu meoreo

So say it ditto

Huljjeok keobeoryeosseo

Hamkkehan gieokcheoreom

Neol boneun nae maeumeun

Eoneusae yeoreum jina gaeul

Gidaryeotji all this time

Do you want somebody

Like I want somebody

Nal bogo useotjiman

Do you think about me now yeah

All the time yeah

All the time

I got no time to lose

Nae gireotdeon haru

Nan bogo sipeo

Ra-ta-ta-ta ullin simjang (Ra-ta-ta-ta)

I got nothing to lose

Neol joahandago wooah wooah wooah

Ra-ta-ta-ta ullin simjang (Ra-ta-ta-ta)

But I don't want to

Stay in the middle

Like you a little

Don't want no riddle

Malhaejwo say it back

Oh say it ditto

Achimeun neomu meoreo

So say it ditto

I don't want to

Walk in this miro

Da aneun geon anieodo

Baradeon daero

Malhaejwo Say it back

Oh say it ditto

I want you so, want you

So say it ditto

Not just anybody

Neoreul sangsanghaetji

Hangsang daaitdeon

Cheoeum neukkim geudaero nan

Gidaryeotji all this time

I got nothing to lose

Neol joahandago wooah wooah wooah

Ra-ta-ta-ta ullin simjang (Ra-ta-ta-ta)

But I don't want to

Stay in the middle

Like you a little

Don't want no riddle

Malhaejwo say it back

Oh say it ditto

Achimeun neomu meoreo

So say it ditto

I don't want to

Walk in this miro

Da aneun geon anieodo

Baradeon daero

Malhaejwo Say it back

Oh say it ditto

I want you so, want you

So say it ditto

Woo woo woo woo oo

Follow Berita Okezone di Google News

Terjemahan Ditto dari NewJeans Woo woo woo woo ooh Woo woo woo woo Tetaplah berada di tengah Seperti saat kamu masih kecil Tidak ingin ada teka-teki Katakan itu katakan kembali Oh katakan itu begitu saja Tidak sabar menunggu sampai pagi Jadi katakan itu ditto Perasaanku untukmu Seperti kenangan yang kita bagi Telah tumbuh begitu besar Musim panas sudah berlalu dan ini musim gugur Sudah menunggu selama ini Apakah kamu mengharapkan seseorang Seperti aku menginginkan seseorang Kau tersenyum padaku tapi Apakah kamu berpikir tentangku sekarang ya Sepanjang waktu ya Sepanjang waktu Aku tidak punya waktu untuk kalah Aku mengalami hari yang panjang Aku merindukanmu Ra-ta-ta-ta menggemakan hatiku (Ra-ta-ta-ta) Aku tidak akan rugi Aku menyukaimu wooah wooah wooah Ra-ta-ta-ta menggemakan hatiku (Ra-ta-ta-ta) Tapi aku tidak mau Tetaplah berada di tengah Seperti saat kamu masih kecil Tidak ingin ada teka-teki Katakan itu katakan kembali Oh katakan itu begitu saja Tidak sabar menunggu sampai pagi Jadi katakan itu ditto Aku tidak mau Berjalan di labirin ini Bukannya aku tahu segalanya tapi Seperti yang kuinginkan Katakan itu katakan kembali Oh katakan itu begitu saja Aku sangat menginginkanmu, menginginkanmu Jadi katakan itu ditto Bukan sembarang orang Aku membayangkanmu Dengan perasaan Itu selalu ada di sana Menunggu selama ini Aku tidak akan rugi Aku menyukaimu wooah wooah wooah Ra-ta-ta-ta menggemakan hatiku (Ra-ta-ta-ta) Tapi aku tidak mau Tetaplah berada di tengah Seperti saat kamu masih kecil Tidak ingin ada teka-teki Katakan itu katakan kembali Oh katakan itu begitu saja Tidak sabar menunggu sampai pagi Jadi katakan itu ditto Aku tidak mau Berjalan di labirin ini Bukannya aku tahu segalanya tapi Seperti yang kuinginkan Katakan itu katakan kembali Oh katakan itu begitu saja Aku sangat menginginkanmu, menginginkanmu Jadi katakan itu ditto Woo woo woo woo ooh Woo woo woo woo