Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Ditto dari NewJeans yang Viral di Tiktok

Selvianus, Jurnalis · Selasa 21 Februari 2023 19:16 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2023 02 21 619 2768961 lirik-lagu-dan-terjemahan-ditto-dari-newjeans-yang-viral-di-tiktok-9jkKMe8tP0.jpeg Lirik lagu dan terjemahan Ditto dari NewJeans (Foto: ist)
JAKARTA - Lirik lagu dan terjemahan Ditto dari NewJeans yang viral di TikTok akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone. Lagu tersebut ramai disukai netizen.

Berikut lirik Ditto dari NewJeans.

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

 

Stay in the middle

Like you a little

Don't want no riddle

Malhaejwo say it back

Oh, say it ditto

Achimeun neomu meoreo

So say it ditto

 

Huljjeok keobeoryeosseo

Hamkkehan gieokcheoreom

Neol boneun nae maeumeun

Eoneusae yeoreum jina gaeul

Gidaryeotji all this time

 

Do you want somebody

Like I want somebody

Nal bogo useotjiman

Do you think about me now yeah

All the time yeah

All the time

 

I got no time to lose

Nae gireotdeon haru

Nan bogo sipeo

Ra-ta-ta-ta ullin simjang (Ra-ta-ta-ta)

I got nothing to lose

Neol joahandago wooah wooah wooah

Ra-ta-ta-ta ullin simjang (Ra-ta-ta-ta)

But I don't want to

 

Stay in the middle

Like you a little

Don't want no riddle

Malhaejwo say it back

Oh say it ditto

Achimeun neomu meoreo

So say it ditto

I don't want to

Walk in this miro

Da aneun geon anieodo

Baradeon daero

Malhaejwo Say it back

Oh say it ditto

I want you so, want you

So say it ditto

 

Not just anybody

Neoreul sangsanghaetji

Hangsang daaitdeon

Cheoeum neukkim geudaero nan

Gidaryeotji all this time

 

I got nothing to lose

Neol joahandago wooah wooah wooah

Ra-ta-ta-ta ullin simjang (Ra-ta-ta-ta)

But I don't want to

 

Stay in the middle

Like you a little

Don't want no riddle

Malhaejwo say it back

Oh say it ditto

Achimeun neomu meoreo

So say it ditto

I don't want to

Walk in this miro

Da aneun geon anieodo

Baradeon daero

Malhaejwo Say it back

Oh say it ditto

I want you so, want you

So say it ditto

 

Woo woo woo woo oo

 

Terjemahan Ditto dari NewJeans

Woo woo woo woo ooh

Woo woo woo woo

Tetaplah berada di tengah

Seperti saat kamu masih kecil

Tidak ingin ada teka-teki

Katakan itu katakan kembali

Oh katakan itu begitu saja

Tidak sabar menunggu sampai pagi

Jadi katakan itu ditto

Perasaanku untukmu

Seperti kenangan yang kita bagi

Telah tumbuh begitu besar

Musim panas sudah berlalu dan ini musim gugur

Sudah menunggu selama ini

Apakah kamu mengharapkan seseorang

Seperti aku menginginkan seseorang

Kau tersenyum padaku tapi

Apakah kamu berpikir tentangku sekarang ya

Sepanjang waktu ya

Sepanjang waktu

Aku tidak punya waktu untuk kalah

Aku mengalami hari yang panjang

Aku merindukanmu

Ra-ta-ta-ta menggemakan hatiku (Ra-ta-ta-ta)

Aku tidak akan rugi

Aku menyukaimu wooah wooah wooah

Ra-ta-ta-ta menggemakan hatiku (Ra-ta-ta-ta)

Tapi aku tidak mau

Tetaplah berada di tengah

Seperti saat kamu masih kecil

Tidak ingin ada teka-teki

Katakan itu katakan kembali

Oh katakan itu begitu saja

Tidak sabar menunggu sampai pagi

Jadi katakan itu ditto

Aku tidak mau

Berjalan di labirin ini

Bukannya aku tahu segalanya tapi

Seperti yang kuinginkan

Katakan itu katakan kembali

Oh katakan itu begitu saja

Aku sangat menginginkanmu, menginginkanmu

Jadi katakan itu ditto

Bukan sembarang orang

Aku membayangkanmu

Dengan perasaan

Itu selalu ada di sana

Menunggu selama ini

Aku tidak akan rugi

Aku menyukaimu wooah wooah wooah

Ra-ta-ta-ta menggemakan hatiku (Ra-ta-ta-ta)

Tapi aku tidak mau

Tetaplah berada di tengah

Seperti saat kamu masih kecil

Tidak ingin ada teka-teki

Katakan itu katakan kembali

Oh katakan itu begitu saja

Tidak sabar menunggu sampai pagi

Jadi katakan itu ditto

Aku tidak mau

Berjalan di labirin ini

Bukannya aku tahu segalanya tapi

Seperti yang kuinginkan

Katakan itu katakan kembali

Oh katakan itu begitu saja

Aku sangat menginginkanmu, menginginkanmu

Jadi katakan itu ditto

Woo woo woo woo ooh

Woo woo woo woo

1
2

Lirik Lagu

