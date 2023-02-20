JAKARTA - Lirik lagu Scars dari Keenan Te yang viral di Tiktok akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut banyak disukai pendengar musik.
Berikut lirik lagu Scars dari Keenan Te yang viral di Tiktok.
We're whispering in circles again
We're using different words, same meanings
You ask me if this love is worth the end (Ooh)
You know that I've been broken before
I know that you could break me more
My instinct is to run before my heart is torn
Try to hold my defenses and hide behind my walls
But when I hold onto you, I can't help but let them fall
So, I'll let you hold onto my heart
No, I won't run away even if you tear me apart
You know I will always stay
'Cause it's better to try and love too hard
Than to always be stuck at the start
So, I'll let you hold onto my heart
'Cause loving you's worth all the scars
Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh
Worth all the scars, ooh
We're sitting underneath streetlights
The neon yellow lights up your eyes
If this all crumbles down, at least we have tonight
So, I'll hold all these seconds, and memorize them all
'Cause when I hold onto you, I can't help but always fall
So I'll let you hold onto my heart
No, I won't run away even if you tear me apart
You know I will always stay
'Cause it's better to try and love too hard
Than to always be stuck at the start
So I'll let you hold onto my heart
'Cause loving you's worth all the scars
Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh
Worth all the scars, ooh
So, I'll let you hold onto my heart
Even if you tear me apart
'Cause it's better to try and love too hard
Than to always be stuck at the start
So I'll let you hold onto my heart
'Cause loving you's worth all the scars
Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh
Worth all the scars
Baby, loving you's worth all the scars
