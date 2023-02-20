JAKARTA - Lirik lagu Scars dari Keenan Te yang viral di Tiktok akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut banyak disukai pendengar musik.

BACA JUGA:Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Angin dari Dewa 19 feat Virzha

BACA JUGA:Lirik Lagu Terpikat dari Taufiq Akmal yang Viral di TikTok

Berikut lirik lagu Scars dari Keenan Te yang viral di Tiktok.

We're whispering in circles again

We're using different words, same meanings

You ask me if this love is worth the end (Ooh)

You know that I've been broken before

I know that you could break me more

My instinct is to run before my heart is torn

Try to hold my defenses and hide behind my walls

But when I hold onto you, I can't help but let them fall

So, I'll let you hold onto my heart

No, I won't run away even if you tear me apart

You know I will always stay

'Cause it's better to try and love too hard

Than to always be stuck at the start

So, I'll let you hold onto my heart

'Cause loving you's worth all the scars

Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh

Worth all the scars, ooh

We're sitting underneath streetlights

The neon yellow lights up your eyes

If this all crumbles down, at least we have tonight

So, I'll hold all these seconds, and memorize them all

'Cause when I hold onto you, I can't help but always fall

So I'll let you hold onto my heart

No, I won't run away even if you tear me apart

You know I will always stay

'Cause it's better to try and love too hard

Than to always be stuck at the start

So I'll let you hold onto my heart

'Cause loving you's worth all the scars

Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh

Worth all the scars, ooh

So, I'll let you hold onto my heart

Even if you tear me apart

'Cause it's better to try and love too hard

Than to always be stuck at the start

So I'll let you hold onto my heart

'Cause loving you's worth all the scars

Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh

Worth all the scars

Baby, loving you's worth all the scars

Follow Berita Okezone di Google News

(aln)