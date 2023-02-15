JAKARTA - Lagu Dance Monkey milik Tones And I mendadak kembali viral. Lagu tersebut diketahui telah rilis pada Juni 2019 silam dan telah ditonton oleh 1,9 miliar orang di YouTube.

Dance Monkey diketahui sempat menduduki tangga lagu dunia. Bahkan, lagu yang dibawakan oleh penyanyi sekaligus pengarang lagu asal Australia ini sempat memecahkan rekor tangga lagu lebih dari 30 negara.

Berikut, lirik lagu Dance Monkey - Tones and I:

They say, oh my God I see the way you shine

Take your hand, my dear, and place them both in mine

You know you stopped me dead while I was passing by

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

Ooh, I see you, see you, see you every time

And oh my I, I, I like your style

You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

So they say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh

I've never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say, move for me, move for me, move for me, ay-ay

And when you're done, I'll make you do it all again

I said, oh my God I see you walking by

Take my hands, my dear, and look me in my eyes

Just like a monkey I've been dancing my whole life

But you just beg to see me dance just one more time

Ooh, I see you, see you, see you every time

And oh my I, I, I like your style

You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

So they say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh

I've never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say, move for me, move for me, move for me, ay-ay

And when you're done, I'll make you do it all again

They say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

I've never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say, move for me, move for me, move for me, ay-ay

And when you're done, I'll make you do it all again

