Lirik Lagu My Valentine - Martina McBride feat Jim Brickman

Claudia Noventa, Jurnalis · Selasa 14 Februari 2023 10:53 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2023 02 14 619 2764589 lirik-lagu-my-valentine-martina-mcbride-feat-jim-brickman-6Shb6SWHEH.jpg My Valentine - Martina McBride feat Jim Brickman
JAKARTA - Lirik lagu My Valentine yang dinyanyikan oleh Martina McBride feat Jim Brickman.

Lagu My Valentine dirilis pada 1997 lalu dan masuk dalam album Evolution.

Berikut ini lirik lagu My Valentine - Martina McBride feat Jim Brickman:

If there were no words

No way to speak

I would still hear you

If there were no tears

No way to feel inside

I'd still feel for you

And even if the sun refused to shine

Even if romance ran out of rhyme

You would still have my heart

Until the end of time

You're all I need, my love, my valentine

All of my life

I have been waiting for

All you give to me

You've opened my eyes

And shown me how to love unselfishly

I've dreamed of this a thousand times before

In my dreams, I couldn't love you more

I will give you my heart

Until the end of time

You're all I need, my love, my valentine

And even if the sun refused to shine

Even if romance ran out of rhyme

You would still have my heart

Until the end of time

'Cause all I need is you, my valentine

Oh-oh

You're all I need, my love, my valentine, oh-oh

