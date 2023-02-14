JAKARTA - Lirik lagu My Valentine yang dinyanyikan oleh Martina McBride feat Jim Brickman.
Lagu My Valentine dirilis pada 1997 lalu dan masuk dalam album Evolution.
Berikut ini lirik lagu My Valentine - Martina McBride feat Jim Brickman:
If there were no words
No way to speak
I would still hear you
If there were no tears
No way to feel inside
I'd still feel for you
And even if the sun refused to shine
Even if romance ran out of rhyme
You would still have my heart
Until the end of time
You're all I need, my love, my valentine
All of my life
I have been waiting for
All you give to me
You've opened my eyes
And shown me how to love unselfishly
I've dreamed of this a thousand times before
In my dreams, I couldn't love you more
I will give you my heart
Until the end of time
You're all I need, my love, my valentine
And even if the sun refused to shine
Even if romance ran out of rhyme
You would still have my heart
Until the end of time
'Cause all I need is you, my valentine
Oh-oh
You're all I need, my love, my valentine, oh-oh
Follow Berita Okezone di Google News
(CLO)