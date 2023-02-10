JAKARTA - Lirik lagu Sure Thing dari Miguel yang viral di Tiktok akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut disukai netizen dan kerap digunakan dalam video yang beredar di media sosial.

Berikut, lirik lagu Sure Thing dari Miguel yang viral di Tiktok.

Love you like a brother

Treat you like a friend

Respect you like a lover

You could bet that, never gotta sweat that

You could bet that, never gotta sweat that

You could bet that, never gotta sweat that

You could bet that, never gotta sweat that

If you be the cash, I'll be the rubber band

You be the match, I will be a fuse, boom!

Painter baby, you could be the muse

I'm the reporter, baby you could be the news

'Cause you're the cigarette and I'm the smoker

We raise a bet 'cause you're the joker

Checked off, you are the chalk and I could be the blackboard

And you can be the talk and I could be the walk

Even when the sky comes falling

Even when the sun don't shine

I got faith in you and I

So put your pretty little hand in mine

Even when we're down to the wire babe

Even when it's do or die

We can do it baby simple and plain

'Cause this love is a sure thing

You could bet that, never got to sweat that

You could bet that, never got to sweat that

You could bet that, never got to sweat that

You could bet that, never got to sweat that

You could be the lover I'll be the fighter babe

If I'm the blunt, you could be the lighter babe, fire it up!

Writer babe, you could be the quote

If I'm the lyric baby, you could be the note, record that!

Saint, I'm a sinner, prize, I'm a winner, and it's you

What can I do to deserve that?

Paper baby, I'll be the pen

Say that I'm the one 'cause you are ten

Real and not pretend, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Even when the sky comes falling

Even when the sun don't shine

I got faith in you and I

So put your pretty little hand in mine

(You could bet that, never got to sweat that)

Even when we're down to the wire, babe

(You could bet that, never got to sweat that)

Even when it's do or die

(You could bet that, never got to sweat that)

We can do it, babe, simple and plain

(You could bet that, never got to sweat that)

'Cause this love is a sure thing

Rock with me, baby

Let me hold you in my arms, talk with me, yeah

Rock with me, baby

Let me hold you in my arms, talk with me, baby

This love between you and I, as simple as pie, baby

It's such a sure thing, it's such a sure thing

Oh, is it a sure thing? (It's such a sure thing) Yeah

Even when the sky comes falling

Even when the sun don't shine

I got faith in you and I

So put your pretty little hand in mine

Even when we're down to the wire, babe

Even when it's do or die

We can do it, baby, simple and plain

This love is a sure thing

Love you like a brother

Treat you like a friend

Respect you like a lover

