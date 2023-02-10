JAKARTA - Lirik lagu Sure Thing dari Miguel yang viral di Tiktok akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut disukai netizen dan kerap digunakan dalam video yang beredar di media sosial.
Berikut, lirik lagu Sure Thing dari Miguel yang viral di Tiktok.
Love you like a brother
Treat you like a friend
Respect you like a lover
You could bet that, never gotta sweat that
You could bet that, never gotta sweat that
You could bet that, never gotta sweat that
You could bet that, never gotta sweat that
If you be the cash, I'll be the rubber band
You be the match, I will be a fuse, boom!
Painter baby, you could be the muse
I'm the reporter, baby you could be the news
'Cause you're the cigarette and I'm the smoker
We raise a bet 'cause you're the joker
Checked off, you are the chalk and I could be the blackboard
And you can be the talk and I could be the walk
Even when the sky comes falling
Even when the sun don't shine
I got faith in you and I
So put your pretty little hand in mine
Even when we're down to the wire babe
Even when it's do or die
We can do it baby simple and plain
'Cause this love is a sure thing
You could bet that, never got to sweat that
You could bet that, never got to sweat that
You could bet that, never got to sweat that
You could bet that, never got to sweat that
You could be the lover I'll be the fighter babe
If I'm the blunt, you could be the lighter babe, fire it up!
Writer babe, you could be the quote
If I'm the lyric baby, you could be the note, record that!
Saint, I'm a sinner, prize, I'm a winner, and it's you
What can I do to deserve that?
Paper baby, I'll be the pen
Say that I'm the one 'cause you are ten
Real and not pretend, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Even when the sky comes falling
Even when the sun don't shine
I got faith in you and I
So put your pretty little hand in mine
(You could bet that, never got to sweat that)
Even when we're down to the wire, babe
(You could bet that, never got to sweat that)
Even when it's do or die
(You could bet that, never got to sweat that)
We can do it, babe, simple and plain
(You could bet that, never got to sweat that)
'Cause this love is a sure thing
Rock with me, baby
Let me hold you in my arms, talk with me, yeah
Rock with me, baby
Let me hold you in my arms, talk with me, baby
This love between you and I, as simple as pie, baby
It's such a sure thing, it's such a sure thing
Oh, is it a sure thing? (It's such a sure thing) Yeah
Even when the sky comes falling
Even when the sun don't shine
I got faith in you and I
So put your pretty little hand in mine
Even when we're down to the wire, babe
Even when it's do or die
We can do it, baby, simple and plain
This love is a sure thing
Love you like a brother
Treat you like a friend
Respect you like a lover
