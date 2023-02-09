JAKARTA - Platform TikTok sukses melahirkan lagu-lagu yang menjadi viral. Salah satunya adalah lagu People yang dibawakan Libianca.
Para pengguna TikTok ramai menggunakan lagu People sebagai backsound kontennya. Musik yang easy listening membuat lagu yang dibawakan Libianca ini mudah digemari masyarakat.
Video klip lagu People diunggah di channel YouTube Libianca sejak 20 Januari 2023. Videonya kini sudah disaksikan lebih dari 9,8 juta kali, dilihat pada Kamis (9/2/2023).
Berikut ini Okezone hadirkan lirik lagu People yang dibawakan Libianca.
Oh, oh
Mmm, mmm
From Bamenda, it's Libianca
Oh-wa (a-yo, Mage, it's your beat)
I've been drinking more alcohol
For the past five days
Did you check on me?
Now, did you look for me?
I walked in the room, eyes are red
And I don't smoke banga
Did you check on me? (Did you check on me?)
Now, did you notice me?
Nobody wey know di paranoia
Oh
'Cause I put a smile on my face
A façade you can never face (hoo)
And if you don't know me well, well, oh
You won't see how buried I am
Inside my grave
Inside my grave
'Cause you see people, people
People, people
Who don't really know you
They don't really know you
'Cause you see people, people
People
They don't really know you
They don't really know
I've been drinking more alcohol
For the past five days
Did you check on me?
Now, did you look for me?
I walked in the room, eyes are red
And and I don't smoke banga
Did you check on me? (Did you check on me?)
Now, did you notice me?
Oh, Holy Father
Oh, Holy Father
I di try fo hold my head
I say make you no leave me diko
Oh, Holy Father
Yeah, oh
Make you try fo understand
Yahoo girl, no dey for here (oh, yeah)
'Cause you see people, people
People, people
Who don't really know you (they don't really know you)
They don't really know you (know-oh)
'Cause you see people, people
People
They don't really know you
They don't really know you
I've been drinking more alcohol
For the past five days (yeah, yeah)
Did you check on me?
Now, did you look for me?
I walked in the room, eyes are red
And I don't smoke banga
Did you check on me? (Did you check on me?)
Now, did you notice me?
I've been drinking more alcohol
For the past five days (mm-hmm)
Did you check on me?
Now, did you look for me? (Oh)
I walked in the room, eyes are red
And I don't smoke banga (and I don't, and I don't)
Did you check on me? (Did you check on me?)
Now, did you notice me?
I've been drinking more alcohol
For the past five days
Did you check on me?
