Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Bleach - 5 Seconds of Summer

Claudia Noventa, Jurnalis · Rabu 08 Februari 2023 16:16 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2023 02 08 619 2761354 lirik-lagu-dan-chord-gitar-bleach-5-seconds-of-summer-WVYbKbJ0nM.jpg 5 Seconds of Summer. (Foto: Andy Deluca)
JAKARTA - Lirik lagu dan chord gitar Bleach milik 5 Seconds of Summer.

Lagu Bleach dirilis pada 23 September 2022 dan masuk dalam album bertajuk 5SOS5.

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan chord gitar Bleach - 5 Seconds of Summer:

[Intro]

C
F Am G

[Verse]

               F
I wanna occupy your brain
            Am                            G
Be the only living space in your head
                            F
And when you're fillin'

Up your lungs
                  Am
Mine's the only name that's
           G
Under your breath

[Pre-Chorus]

                                 F
Brought a knife to a gun fight
                            Am
But the hurtin' is all mine
                                G
When the feeling is airtight
                                   F
Know it takes time to let go
                            Am
But I can't take it no more
                              G
Can I make up for lost time?

[Chorus]

                 C
If there's bleach in the hallways,
G
I can start over
F
Bleach in my head,

Just to get away
                       Am
I'm washin' it out till
               G
I figured out
           F
Livin' without you

(Everythin' I want,

Spillin' down the drain)
                 C
If there's bleach in the hallways,
G
I can start over
F
Bleach in my hair every Saturday
                       Am
I'm washin' it out till
                G
I figured out
           F
Livin' without you

(Everythin' I want,

Spillin' down the drain)

[Instrumental]

F Am G

[Verse]

                  F
I feel you underneath my tongue
              Am
Next to everywhere that
               G
I should have said
                  F
No matter how far that

I've run
                   Am
Memories always seem to
                 G
Catch up again

[Pre-Chorus]

                                 F
Brought a knife to a gun fight
                            Am
But the hurtin' is all mine
                                G
When the feeling is airtight
                                     F
I know it takes time to let go
                            Am
But I can't take it no more
                              G
Can I make up for lost time?

[Chorus]
                 C
If there's bleach in the hallways,
G
I can start over
F
Bleach in my head,

Just to get away
                       Am
I'm washin' it out till
                G
I figured out
              F
Livin' without you

(Everythin' I want,

Spillin' down the drain)
                 C
If there's bleach in the hallways,
G
I can start over
F
Bleach in my hair every Saturday
                       Am
I'm washin' it out till
                G
I figured out
                F
Livin' without you

(Everythin' I want,

Spillin' down the drain)

[Outro]

C                              G
It's so hard to watch everythin'

I want
F
(Everythin' I want,

Spillin' down the drain)
Am                          G
It's so hard to watch everythin'

I want
F
(Everythin' I want,

  

Spillin' down the drain) Drain

(CLO)

