JAKARTA - Lirik lagu dan chord gitar Bleach milik 5 Seconds of Summer.

Lagu Bleach dirilis pada 23 September 2022 dan masuk dalam album bertajuk 5SOS5.

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan chord gitar Bleach - 5 Seconds of Summer:

[Intro]

C

F Am G

[Verse]

F

I wanna occupy your brain

Am G

Be the only living space in your head

F

And when you're fillin'

Up your lungs

Am

Mine's the only name that's

G

Under your breath

[Pre-Chorus]

F

Brought a knife to a gun fight

Am

But the hurtin' is all mine

G

When the feeling is airtight

F

Know it takes time to let go

Am

But I can't take it no more

G

Can I make up for lost time?

[Chorus]

C

If there's bleach in the hallways,

G

I can start over

F

Bleach in my head,

Just to get away

Am

I'm washin' it out till

G

I figured out

F

Livin' without you

(Everythin' I want,

Spillin' down the drain)

C

If there's bleach in the hallways,

G

I can start over

F

Bleach in my hair every Saturday

Am

I'm washin' it out till

G

I figured out

F

Livin' without you

(Everythin' I want,

Spillin' down the drain)

[Instrumental]

F Am G

[Verse]

F

I feel you underneath my tongue

Am

Next to everywhere that

G

I should have said

F

No matter how far that

I've run

Am

Memories always seem to

G

Catch up again

[Pre-Chorus]

F

Brought a knife to a gun fight

Am

But the hurtin' is all mine

G

When the feeling is airtight

F

I know it takes time to let go

Am

But I can't take it no more

G

Can I make up for lost time?

[Chorus]

C

If there's bleach in the hallways,

G

I can start over

F

Bleach in my head,

Just to get away

Am

I'm washin' it out till

G

I figured out

F

Livin' without you

(Everythin' I want,

Spillin' down the drain)

C

If there's bleach in the hallways,

G

I can start over

F

Bleach in my hair every Saturday

Am

I'm washin' it out till

G

I figured out

F

Livin' without you

(Everythin' I want,

Spillin' down the drain)

[Outro]

C G

It's so hard to watch everythin'

I want

F

(Everythin' I want,

Spillin' down the drain)

Am G

It's so hard to watch everythin'

I want

F

(Everythin' I want,

Spillin' down the drain) Drain

