JAKARTA - Lirik lagu dan chord gitar Bleach milik 5 Seconds of Summer.
Lagu Bleach dirilis pada 23 September 2022 dan masuk dalam album bertajuk 5SOS5.
Berikut ini lirik lagu dan chord gitar Bleach - 5 Seconds of Summer:
[Intro]
C
F Am G
[Verse]
F
I wanna occupy your brain
Am G
Be the only living space in your head
F
And when you're fillin'
Up your lungs
Am
Mine's the only name that's
G
Under your breath
[Pre-Chorus]
F
Brought a knife to a gun fight
Am
But the hurtin' is all mine
G
When the feeling is airtight
F
Know it takes time to let go
Am
But I can't take it no more
G
Can I make up for lost time?
[Chorus]
C
If there's bleach in the hallways,
G
I can start over
F
Bleach in my head,
Just to get away
Am
I'm washin' it out till
G
I figured out
F
Livin' without you
(Everythin' I want,
Spillin' down the drain)
C
If there's bleach in the hallways,
G
I can start over
F
Bleach in my hair every Saturday
Am
I'm washin' it out till
G
I figured out
F
Livin' without you
(Everythin' I want,
Spillin' down the drain)
[Instrumental]
F Am G
[Verse]
F
I feel you underneath my tongue
Am
Next to everywhere that
G
I should have said
F
No matter how far that
I've run
Am
Memories always seem to
G
Catch up again
[Pre-Chorus]
F
Brought a knife to a gun fight
Am
But the hurtin' is all mine
G
When the feeling is airtight
F
I know it takes time to let go
Am
But I can't take it no more
G
Can I make up for lost time?
[Chorus]
C
If there's bleach in the hallways,
G
I can start over
F
Bleach in my head,
Just to get away
Am
I'm washin' it out till
G
I figured out
F
Livin' without you
(Everythin' I want,
Spillin' down the drain)
C
If there's bleach in the hallways,
G
I can start over
F
Bleach in my hair every Saturday
Am
I'm washin' it out till
G
I figured out
F
Livin' without you
(Everythin' I want,
Spillin' down the drain)
[Outro]
C G
It's so hard to watch everythin'
I want
F
(Everythin' I want,
Spillin' down the drain)
Am G
It's so hard to watch everythin'
I want
F
(Everythin' I want,
Spillin' down the drain) Drain
