LIRIK lagu dan chord gitar 'Golden Hour' yang dinyanyikan oleh Jvke.

Lagu yang rilis pada 2022 lalu itu viral di TikTok dan Instagram.

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan chord gitar Golden Hour - Jvke:

[Verse]

GM7

It was just two lovers

F#m

Sittin’ in the car, listening to Blonde, fallin’ for each other

Em

Pink and orange skies, feelin’ super childish, no Donald Glover

Missed call from my mother

DM7

Like, “Where you at tonight?”

Got no alibi, I was all alone

[Refrain]

GM7

With the love of my life

F#m

She’s got glitter for skin

Em

My radiant beam in the night

F#7

I don’t need no light to see you

[Chorus]

GM7

Shine

Gm7 DM7

It’s your golden hour

GM7

You slow down time

Gm7 DM7

In your golden hour

[Verse]

GM7

We were just two lovers

F#m

Feet up on the dash, drivin’ nowhere fast, burnin’ through the summer

Em

Radio on blast, make the moment last, she got solar power

Minutes feel like hours

DM7

She knew she was the baddest

Can you even imagine fallin’ like I did?

[Refrain]

GM7

For the love of my life

F#m

She’s got glow on her face

Em

A glorious look in her eyes

DM7

My angel of light

G

I was all alone with the love of my life

F#m

She’s got glitter for skin

Em

My radiant beam in the night

F#7

I don’t need no light to see you

[Chorus]

GM7

Shine

Gm7 DM7

It’s your golden hour

GM7

You slow down time

Gm7 DM7

In your golden hour

[Outro]

GM7 F#m Em DM7

GM7 F#m Em DM7

GM7 F#m Em DM7

GM7 F#m Em DM7

