LIRIK lagu dan chord gitar 'Golden Hour' yang dinyanyikan oleh Jvke.
Lagu yang rilis pada 2022 lalu itu viral di TikTok dan Instagram.
Berikut ini lirik lagu dan chord gitar Golden Hour - Jvke:
[Verse]
GM7
It was just two lovers
F#m
Sittin’ in the car, listening to Blonde, fallin’ for each other
Em
Pink and orange skies, feelin’ super childish, no Donald Glover
Missed call from my mother
DM7
Like, “Where you at tonight?”
Got no alibi, I was all alone
[Refrain]
GM7
With the love of my life
F#m
She’s got glitter for skin
Em
My radiant beam in the night
F#7
I don’t need no light to see you
[Chorus]
GM7
Shine
Gm7 DM7
It’s your golden hour
GM7
You slow down time
Gm7 DM7
In your golden hour
[Verse]
GM7
We were just two lovers
F#m
Feet up on the dash, drivin’ nowhere fast, burnin’ through the summer
Em
Radio on blast, make the moment last, she got solar power
Minutes feel like hours
DM7
She knew she was the baddest
Can you even imagine fallin’ like I did?
[Refrain]
GM7
For the love of my life
F#m
She’s got glow on her face
Em
A glorious look in her eyes
DM7
My angel of light
G
I was all alone with the love of my life
F#m
She’s got glitter for skin
Em
My radiant beam in the night
F#7
I don’t need no light to see you
[Chorus]
GM7
Shine
Gm7 DM7
It’s your golden hour
GM7
You slow down time
Gm7 DM7
In your golden hour
[Outro]
GM7 F#m Em DM7
GM7 F#m Em DM7
GM7 F#m Em DM7
GM7 F#m Em DM7
