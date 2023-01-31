JAKARTA - Lirik Lagu Hey Mickey dari Baby Tate yang viral di Tiktok akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut memiliki lirik yang tegas dan penuh dengan kata-kata kontroversi.

Berikut lirik Lagu Hey Mickey dari Baby Tate yang viral di Tiktok.

You don't know, you don't know the pain, man

Hey, Mickey!

Oh, Mickey, you're so fine! So fine, you blow my mind

Oh, Mickey, you're so fine! So fine, you, uh, uh

Oh, oh, Mickey, you're so fine! So fine, you blow my mind

Oh, Mickey, you're so fine! So fine, you blow my mind

Met this boy named Mickey, he had on some yellow Dickies

I knew he was a hubby 'cause his neck had hella hickies

I said "It's nice to meet you," shook his hand and it was sticky

I looked into his eyes and then that's when it hit me, I said

Oh, Mickey, you're so fine! So fine, you blow my mind!

I just might let you come into my life and waste my time

I don't see no other man, boy, you done turned me blind

You make me deaf 'cause I believe you even when you lyin'

Never met a nigga like this (Never met a nigga like this)

Make a bitch wanna cash in all her chips (Wanna cash in all her chips)

Tell my friends I'll see ya later girl I gotta dip (I'll see ya later girl I gotta dip)

'Cause I gotta meeting with a man in ten (Meeting with a man in ten)

But I call him Richard

He's richer than Bill Gates, excuse me, wetter than Superior Lake

Takes me on hundred-thousand-dollar dates

And I don't even have to give him cake

He just call me baby, he don't call me Tate

He whip up that white girl he beating, okay

I just might marry that nigga today, but then I found out that Mickey was gay, uh

Oh, Mickey, you're so fine!

Oh, Mickey, you're so fine! So fine, you blow my mind

Oh, oh, Mickey, you're so fine! So fine, you blow my mind

Oh, Mickey, you're so fine! So fine, you blow my mind

Hey, Mickey

Hey, Mickey

Hey, Mickey

Hey, Mickey

Hey, Mickey

