TAYLOR Swift merilis lagu baru berjudul 'Lavender Haze' pada November 2022 lalu. Namun, music video lagu tersebut baru dirilis Jumat (27/1/2023).

Lagu 'Lavender Haze'merupakan single pertama dari album Taylor Swift berajuk 'Midnights' (2022). Menceritakan seseorang yang merasakan cinta yang amat mendalam.

Berikut ini lirik lagu 'Lavender Haze' - Taylor Swift:

Meet me at midnight

Staring at the ceiling with you

Oh, you don't ever say too much

And you don't really read into

My melancholia

[Pre-Chorus]

I've been under scrutiny (Yeah, oh, yeah)

You handled it beautifully (Yeah, oh, yeah)

All this shit is new to me (Yeah, oh, yeah)

[Chorus]

I feel

The lavender haze creepin' up on me

So real

I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal

The 1950s shit they want for me

I just wanna stay in our lavender haze

[Verse 2]

All they keep asking me (All they keep asking me)

Is if I'm gonna be your bride

The only kinda girl they see (Only kinda girl they see)

Is a one-night or a wife

[Pre-Chorus]

I find it dizzying (Yeah, oh, yeah)

They're bringin' up my history (Yeah, oh, yeah)

But you ain't even listening (Yeah, oh, yeah)

Oh

[Chorus]

I feel

The lavender haze creepin' up on me

So real

I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal

The 1950s shit they want for me

I just wanna stay in our lavender haze

[Post-Chorus]

The lavender haze

[Bridge]

Talk your talking, go viral

I just need this love spiral

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk (Off my desk)

Talk your talking, go viral

I just need this love spiral

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk

[Chorus]

I feel (I feel)

The lavender haze creepin' up on me

So real

I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal (No deal)

The 1950s shit they want for me

I just wanna stay in our lavender haze (Oh)

[Outro]

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk

The lavender haze

I just wanna stay

I just wanna stay in our lavender haze

Berikut ini Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia lagu 'Lavender Haze' - Taylor Swift: Temui aku di tengah malam Menatap langit -langit dengan Anda Oh, kamu tidak pernah mengatakan terlalu banyak Dan Anda tidak benar -benar membaca Melankolia saya Saya sudah di bawah pengawasan (ya, oh, ya) Anda menanganinya dengan indah (ya, oh, ya) Semua omong kosong ini baru bagiku (ya, oh, ya) Saya rasa Haze lavender creepin ' Sangat nyata Saya terkutuk jika saya benar -benar memberi apa yang orang katakan Tidak sepakat Sialan tahun 1950 -an yang mereka inginkan untukku Saya hanya ingin tinggal di kabut lavender kami Semua yang mereka terus tanyakan kepada saya (semua yang terus mereka tanyakan kepada saya) Apakah saya akan menjadi pengantin Anda Satu -satunya gadis yang mereka lihat (hanya jenis gadis yang mereka lihat) Adalah satu malam atau istri Saya merasa pusing (ya, oh, ya) Mereka membawa sejarah saya (ya, oh, ya) Tapi Anda bahkan tidak mendengarkan (ya, oh, ya) Oh saya rasa Haze lavender creepin ' Sangat nyata Saya terkutuk jika saya benar -benar memberi apa yang orang katakan Tidak sepakat Sialan tahun 1950 -an yang mereka inginkan untukku Saya hanya ingin tinggal di kabut lavender kami Haze lavender Bicaralah pembicaraan Anda, viral Saya hanya membutuhkan spiral cinta ini Keluar dari dada Anda Keluar dari mejaku (dari mejaku) Bicaralah pembicaraan Anda, viral Saya hanya membutuhkan spiral cinta ini Keluar dari dada Anda Keluar dari mejaku Saya merasa (saya merasa) Haze lavender creepin ' Sangat nyata Saya terkutuk jika saya benar -benar memberi apa yang orang katakan Tidak ada kesepakatan (tidak ada kesepakatan) Sialan tahun 1950 -an yang mereka inginkan untukku Saya hanya ingin tinggal di kabut lavender kami (oh) Keluar dari dada Anda Keluar dari mejaku Haze lavender Saya hanya ingin tinggal Saya hanya ingin tinggal di kabut lavender kami