TAYLOR Swift merilis lagu baru berjudul 'Lavender Haze' pada November 2022 lalu. Namun, music video lagu tersebut baru dirilis Jumat (27/1/2023).
Lagu 'Lavender Haze'merupakan single pertama dari album Taylor Swift berajuk 'Midnights' (2022). Menceritakan seseorang yang merasakan cinta yang amat mendalam.
Berikut ini lirik lagu 'Lavender Haze' - Taylor Swift:
Meet me at midnight
Staring at the ceiling with you
Oh, you don't ever say too much
And you don't really read into
My melancholia
[Pre-Chorus]
I've been under scrutiny (Yeah, oh, yeah)
You handled it beautifully (Yeah, oh, yeah)
All this shit is new to me (Yeah, oh, yeah)
[Chorus]
I feel
The lavender haze creepin' up on me
So real
I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say
No deal
The 1950s shit they want for me
I just wanna stay in our lavender haze
[Verse 2]
All they keep asking me (All they keep asking me)
Is if I'm gonna be your bride
The only kinda girl they see (Only kinda girl they see)
Is a one-night or a wife
[Pre-Chorus]
I find it dizzying (Yeah, oh, yeah)
They're bringin' up my history (Yeah, oh, yeah)
But you ain't even listening (Yeah, oh, yeah)
Oh
[Chorus]
I feel
The lavender haze creepin' up on me
So real
I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say
No deal
The 1950s shit they want for me
I just wanna stay in our lavender haze
[Post-Chorus]
The lavender haze
[Bridge]
Talk your talking, go viral
I just need this love spiral
Get it off your chest
Get it off my desk (Off my desk)
Talk your talking, go viral
I just need this love spiral
Get it off your chest
Get it off my desk
[Chorus]
I feel (I feel)
The lavender haze creepin' up on me
So real
I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say
No deal (No deal)
The 1950s shit they want for me
I just wanna stay in our lavender haze (Oh)
[Outro]
Get it off your chest
Get it off my desk
The lavender haze
I just wanna stay
I just wanna stay in our lavender haze
