Lirik Lagu 'Lavender Haze' - Taylor Swift lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

Claudia Noventa, Jurnalis · Senin 30 Januari 2023 19:30 WIB
Taylor Swift. (Foto: Instagram)
TAYLOR Swift merilis lagu baru berjudul 'Lavender Haze' pada November 2022 lalu. Namun, music video lagu tersebut baru dirilis Jumat (27/1/2023).

Lagu 'Lavender Haze'merupakan single pertama dari album Taylor Swift berajuk 'Midnights' (2022). Menceritakan seseorang yang merasakan cinta yang amat mendalam. 

Berikut ini lirik lagu 'Lavender Haze' - Taylor Swift:

Meet me at midnight

Staring at the ceiling with you

Oh, you don't ever say too much

And you don't really read into

My melancholia

[Pre-Chorus]

I've been under scrutiny (Yeah, oh, yeah)

You handled it beautifully (Yeah, oh, yeah)

All this shit is new to me (Yeah, oh, yeah)

[Chorus]

I feel

The lavender haze creepin' up on me

So real

I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal

The 1950s shit they want for me

I just wanna stay in our lavender haze

[Verse 2]

All they keep asking me (All they keep asking me)

Is if I'm gonna be your bride

The only kinda girl they see (Only kinda girl they see)

Is a one-night or a wife

[Pre-Chorus]

I find it dizzying (Yeah, oh, yeah)

They're bringin' up my history (Yeah, oh, yeah)

But you ain't even listening (Yeah, oh, yeah)

Oh

[Chorus]

I feel

The lavender haze creepin' up on me

So real

I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal

The 1950s shit they want for me

I just wanna stay in our lavender haze

[Post-Chorus]

The lavender haze

[Bridge]

Talk your talking, go viral

I just need this love spiral

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk (Off my desk)

Talk your talking, go viral

I just need this love spiral

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk

[Chorus]

I feel (I feel)

The lavender haze creepin' up on me

So real

I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal (No deal)

The 1950s shit they want for me

I just wanna stay in our lavender haze (Oh)

[Outro]

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk

The lavender haze

I just wanna stay

I just wanna stay in our lavender haze

Berikut ini Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia lagu 'Lavender Haze' - Taylor Swift:

Temui aku di tengah malam

Menatap langit -langit dengan Anda

Oh, kamu tidak pernah mengatakan terlalu banyak

Dan Anda tidak benar -benar membaca

Melankolia saya

Saya sudah di bawah pengawasan (ya, oh, ya)

Anda menanganinya dengan indah (ya, oh, ya)

Semua omong kosong ini baru bagiku (ya, oh, ya)

Saya rasa

Haze lavender creepin '

Sangat nyata

Saya terkutuk jika saya benar -benar memberi apa yang orang katakan

Tidak sepakat

Sialan tahun 1950 -an yang mereka inginkan untukku

Saya hanya ingin tinggal di kabut lavender kami

Semua yang mereka terus tanyakan kepada saya (semua yang terus mereka tanyakan kepada saya)

Apakah saya akan menjadi pengantin Anda

Satu -satunya gadis yang mereka lihat (hanya jenis gadis yang mereka lihat)

Adalah satu malam atau istri

Saya merasa pusing (ya, oh, ya)

Mereka membawa sejarah saya (ya, oh, ya)

Tapi Anda bahkan tidak mendengarkan (ya, oh, ya)

Oh

saya rasa

Haze lavender creepin '

Sangat nyata

Saya terkutuk jika saya benar -benar memberi apa yang orang katakan

Tidak sepakat

Sialan tahun 1950 -an yang mereka inginkan untukku

Saya hanya ingin tinggal di kabut lavender kami

Haze lavender

Bicaralah pembicaraan Anda, viral

Saya hanya membutuhkan spiral cinta ini

Keluar dari dada Anda

Keluar dari mejaku (dari mejaku)

Bicaralah pembicaraan Anda, viral

Saya hanya membutuhkan spiral cinta ini

Keluar dari dada Anda

Keluar dari mejaku

Saya merasa (saya merasa)

Haze lavender creepin '

Sangat nyata

Saya terkutuk jika saya benar -benar memberi apa yang orang katakan

Tidak ada kesepakatan (tidak ada kesepakatan)

Sialan tahun 1950 -an yang mereka inginkan untukku

Saya hanya ingin tinggal di kabut lavender kami (oh)

Keluar dari dada Anda

Keluar dari mejaku

Haze lavender

Saya hanya ingin tinggal

Saya hanya ingin tinggal di kabut lavender kami

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini