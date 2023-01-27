JAKARTA - SZA viral dan dikenal publik. SZA menjadi idola baru pecinta musik berkat lagu Kill Bill. Lagu Kill Bill, dihadirkan SZA yang terinspirasi dari karya Quentin Tarantino.

Lagu Kill Bill menyita banyak perhatian para pecinta musik terutama para fansnya yang telah menanti cukup lama setelah album penuh terakhirnya di tahun 2017.

Berikut lirik lagu Kill Bill yang mengantarkan namanya mencatatkan rekor di belantika musik dunia.

Kill Bill

I'm still a fan even though I was salty

Hate to see you with some other broad, know you happy

Hate to see you happy if I'm not the one drivin'

I'm so mature, I'm so mature

I'm so mature, I got me a therapist to tell me there's other men

I don't want none, I just want you

If I can't have you, no one should, I might

I might kill my ex, not the best idea

His new girlfriend's next, how'd I get here?

I might kill my ex, I still love him, though

Rather be in jail than alone

I get the sense that it's a lost cause

I get the sense that you might really love her

This text gon' be evidence, this text is evidence

I try to ration with you, no murders or crime of passion

But, damn, you was out of reach

You was at the farmer's market with your perfect peach

Now I'm in amazement, playin' on my patience

Now you layin' face-down, got me singin' over a beat

I'm so mature, I'm so mature

I'm so mature, I got me a therapist to tell me there's other men

I don't want none, I just want you

If I can't have you, no one will, I (I might)

I might kill my ex, not the best idea

His new girlfriend's next, how'd I get here?

I might kill my ex, I still love him, though

Rather be in jail than alone

I did it all for love (Love)

I did it all on no drugs (Drugs)

I did all of this sober

I did it all for us, oh

I did it all for love (Love)

I did all of this on no drugs (Drugs)

I did all of this sober

Don't you know I did it all for us? (I'm gon' kill your ass tonight)

Oh, I just killed my ex, not the best idea (Idea)

Killed his girlfriend next, how'd I get here?

I just killed my ex, I still love him, though (I do)

Rather be in hell than alone

