JAKARTA - Lirik lagu dan chord gitar I Love You 3000 dari Stephanie Poetri akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut viral dan membuat nama Stephanie Poetri terkenal hingga ke luar negeri.

Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar I Love You 3000 dari Stephanie Poetri.

Reff : G#m7 baby, take my hand C#7 i want you to be my husband A#m7 cause you're my iron man D#7 and i love you 3000 G#m7 baby, take a chance C#7 cause i want this to be something A#m7 D#7 straight out of a hollywood movie G#m7 i see you standing there C#7 in your hulk outerwear A#m7 and all i can think D#7 is where is the ring G#m7 cause i know you wanna ask C#7 scared the moment will pass A#m7 i can see it in your eyes D#7 just take me by surprise G#m7 C#7 and all my friend they tell me they see A#m7 D#7 you planning to get on one knee G#m7 C#7 but i want it to be out of the blue A#m7 D#7 so make sure i have no clues when you ask Reff : G#m7 baby, take my hand C#7 i want you to be my husband A#m7 cause you're my iron man D#7 and i love you 3000 G#m7 baby, take a chance C#7 cause i want this to be something A#m7 D#7 straight out of a hollywood movie G#m7 now we're having dinner C#7 and baby you're my winner A#m7 i see the way you smile D#7 you're thingking about the aisle G#m7 you reach on your pocket C#7 emotion unlocking A#m7 and before you could ask D#7 i answer too fast G#m7 C#7 and all my friend they tell me they see A#m7 D#7 you planning to get on one knee G#m7 C#7 so now a cant't stop thinking about you A#m7 D#7 i figured out all the clues so now i ask Reff : G#m7 baby, take my hand C#7 i want you to be my husband A#m7 cause you're my iron man D#7 and i love you 3000 G#m7 baby, take a chance C#7 cause i want this to be something A#m7 D#7 straight out of a hollywood movie G#m7 -pa da da da da dam- C#7 no spoiler please A#m7 -pa da da da da dam- D#7 no spoiler please Reff : G#m7 baby take my hand C#7 i want you to be my husband A#m7 'cause you're my iron man D#7 and i love you 3000 G#m7 baby take a chance C#7 'cause i want this to be something A#m7 D#7 straight out of a hollywood movie baby G#m7 -pa da da da da dam- C#7 no spoiler please A#m7 -pa da da da da dam- D#7 no spoiler please G#m7 -pa da da da da dam- C#7 no spoiler please A#m7 -pa da da da da dam- D#7 and i love you 3000..

