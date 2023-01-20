JAKARTA - Lirik lagu Collide dari Justine Skye Ft Tyga akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut viral di Tiktok dan kerap digunakan netizen sebagai backsound lagu.

Berikut lirik lagu Collide dari Justine Skye Ft Tyga yang viral di Tiktok.

I been knowing you for long enough

Damn, I need you right now

You can take your time, don't have to rush

This might take us a while, yeah

I left all the doors unlocked and you said you're on your way

When you get here don't just say a word, got no time to play

I know you think that you know me

But you ain't even see my dark side

It's as if it's you only

So, baby, do it right, do me right

We can go all the time

We can move fast, then rewind

When you put your body on mine

And collide, collide

It could be one of those nights

Where we don't turn off the lights

Wanna see your body on mine

And collide, collide

Baby, it's all yours if you want me, all yours if you want me

Put it down if you want me, tonight

Said it's all yours if you want me, all yours if you want me

Put it down if you want me, let's collide

Ha, wakin' up, she on it

Good love in the mornin'

Get on top my cojones

I pleasure you for the moment

This don't come with no warranty

You want it but can't afford it

My world is different than yours

Your opinion of me is glory

Glorifying in all these foreign

Back to future, and DeLorean

You ain't used to feelin' this important

Cars imported, girls imported

Insubordinate, get deported

Baby check, my inventory

Gotta whole lot in store for ya

Birkin bags, purple tags

I can out a whole lot of shit on blast

Vera Wang, Balenciaga

Baby, you ain't never to fly for that

I talk a lot of shit (shit), 'cause I can back it up (back it up)

She know I'm the shit (shit), so, baby, back it up (yeah)

We can go all the time

We can move fast, then rewind (yeah)

When you put your body on mine (girl, you know what I do)

And collide, collide

It could be one of those nights (I give you that)

Where we don't turn off the lights

Wanna see your body on mine (uh)

And collide (yeah), collide (baby, it's all yours)

Baby, it's all yours if you want me, all yours if you want me

Put it down if you want me, tonight

Said it's all yours if you want me, all yours if you want me

Put it down if you want me, let's collide

I know that this is love when we touch, boy

You got my heart

And can't nobody make me feel like you do, boy, like you do

'Cause, baby, we can go

We can go all the time

We can move fast, then rewind

When you put your body on mine

And collide, collide

It could be one of those nights

Where we don't turn off the lights

Wanna see your body on mine

And collide, collide

Baby, it's all yours if you want me, all yours if you want me

Put it down if you want me, tonight

Said it's all yours if you want me, all yours if you want me

Put it down if you want me, let's collide

Baca Juga: Parents Wajib Tahu! Pasang WiFi di Rumah jadi Bikin Hemat dan Gak Khawatir Kehabisan Kuota

Follow Berita Okezone di Google News

(aln)