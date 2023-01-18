LIRIK lagu 'Lips Are Movin' milik Meghan Trainor kini viral di TikTok.

Padahal, lagu tersebut sudah dirilis sejak 13 Desember 2014 lalu.

Penggalan lirik I know you Lie, your lips are movin, tell me do you think I'm done menjadi backsound yang sering digunakan oleh pengguna TikTok.

Lagu ini berkisah tentang seorang wanita yang mengetahui bahwa kekasihnya berbohong dari gerak-gerik bibirnya yang jadi pertanda.

BACA JUGA:Lirik Lagu Mana Bunda dari Bunda Corla

Berikut ini lirik lagu ‘Lips Are Movin’ - Meghan Trainor:

If your lips are moving, if your lips are moving

If your lips are moving, then you're lyin', lyin', lyin', baby

If your lips are moving, if your lips are moving

If your lips are moving, then you're lyin', lyin', lyin', baby

Boy, look at me in my face

Tell me that you're not just about this bass

You really think I could be replaced

Nah, I come from outer space

And I'm a classy girl, I'ma hold it up

You're full of something but it ain't love

And what we got, straight overdue

Go find somebody new

You can buy me diamond earrings and deny-ny-ny, ny-ny-ny, deny-ny

But I smell her on your collar so goodbye-bye-bye, bye-bye-bye

I know you lie

'Cause your lips are moving

Tell me do you think I'm dumb?

I might be young, but I ain't stupid

Talking around in circles with your tongue

I gave you bass, you gave me sweet talk

Saying how I'm your number one

But I know you lie

'Cause your lips are moving

Baby don't you know I'm done

If your lips are moving, if your lips are moving

If your lips are moving, then you're lyin', lyin', lyin', baby

If your lips are moving, if your lips are moving

If your lips are moving, then you're lyin', lyin', lyin', baby

Hey baby don't you bring them tears

'Cause it's too late, too late baby

You only love me when you're here

You're so two-faced, two-faced babe

You can buy me diamond earrings and deny-ny-ny, ny-ny-ny, deny-ny

But I smell her on your collar so goodbye-bye-bye, bye-bye-bye

I know you lie

'Cause your lips are moving

Tell me do you think I'm dumb?

I might be young, but I ain't stupid

Talking around in circles with your tongue

I gave you bass, you gave me sweet talk

Saying how I'm your number one

But I know you lie

'Cause your lips are moving

Baby don't you know I'm done

Come on, say!

If your lips are moving, if your lips are moving

If your lips are moving, then you're lyin', lyin', lyin',

If your lips are moving, if your lips are moving

If your lips are moving, then you're lyin', lyin', lyin',

I know you lie

'Cause your lips are moving

Tell me do you think I'm dumb?

I might be young, but I ain't stupid

Talking around in circles with your tongue

I gave you bass, you gave me sweet talk

Saying how I'm your number one

But I know you lie

'Cause your lips are moving

Baby don't you know I'm done

Baca Juga: Lindungi Diri dan Keluarga, Liburan Tanpa Curiga

Follow Berita Okezone di Google News

(CLO)