LIRIK lagu 'Lips Are Movin' milik Meghan Trainor kini viral di TikTok.
Padahal, lagu tersebut sudah dirilis sejak 13 Desember 2014 lalu.
Penggalan lirik I know you Lie, your lips are movin, tell me do you think I'm done menjadi backsound yang sering digunakan oleh pengguna TikTok.
Lagu ini berkisah tentang seorang wanita yang mengetahui bahwa kekasihnya berbohong dari gerak-gerik bibirnya yang jadi pertanda.
Berikut ini lirik lagu ‘Lips Are Movin’ - Meghan Trainor:
If your lips are moving, if your lips are moving
If your lips are moving, then you're lyin', lyin', lyin', baby
If your lips are moving, if your lips are moving
If your lips are moving, then you're lyin', lyin', lyin', baby
Boy, look at me in my face
Tell me that you're not just about this bass
You really think I could be replaced
Nah, I come from outer space
And I'm a classy girl, I'ma hold it up
You're full of something but it ain't love
And what we got, straight overdue
Go find somebody new
You can buy me diamond earrings and deny-ny-ny, ny-ny-ny, deny-ny
But I smell her on your collar so goodbye-bye-bye, bye-bye-bye
I know you lie
'Cause your lips are moving
Tell me do you think I'm dumb?
I might be young, but I ain't stupid
Talking around in circles with your tongue
I gave you bass, you gave me sweet talk
Saying how I'm your number one
But I know you lie
'Cause your lips are moving
Baby don't you know I'm done
If your lips are moving, if your lips are moving
If your lips are moving, then you're lyin', lyin', lyin', baby
If your lips are moving, if your lips are moving
If your lips are moving, then you're lyin', lyin', lyin', baby
Hey baby don't you bring them tears
'Cause it's too late, too late baby
You only love me when you're here
You're so two-faced, two-faced babe
You can buy me diamond earrings and deny-ny-ny, ny-ny-ny, deny-ny
But I smell her on your collar so goodbye-bye-bye, bye-bye-bye
I know you lie
'Cause your lips are moving
Tell me do you think I'm dumb?
I might be young, but I ain't stupid
Talking around in circles with your tongue
I gave you bass, you gave me sweet talk
Saying how I'm your number one
But I know you lie
'Cause your lips are moving
Baby don't you know I'm done
Come on, say!
If your lips are moving, if your lips are moving
If your lips are moving, then you're lyin', lyin', lyin',
If your lips are moving, if your lips are moving
If your lips are moving, then you're lyin', lyin', lyin',
I know you lie
'Cause your lips are moving
Tell me do you think I'm dumb?
I might be young, but I ain't stupid
Talking around in circles with your tongue
I gave you bass, you gave me sweet talk
Saying how I'm your number one
But I know you lie
'Cause your lips are moving
Baby don't you know I'm done
