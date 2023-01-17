JAKARTA - Lirik lagu Don't be Sorry If You Know That I'm Lonely dari FUR akan dibahas Okezone. Lagu tersebut mendadak viral dan kerap dinyanyikan netizen.

Berikut lirik lagu Don't be Sorry If You Know That I'm Lonely dari FUR.

[Verse 1]

Close my eyes and I feel like I'm not even

In my life and I never wanna leave as I see myself running out of time

Mistake after mistake, it's safer if I

Distance myself if there's a way for me to not do what I have done for so long

[Chorus 1]

Don't be sorry if you know that I'm lonely

I don't feel like you know me well enough to understand

[Verse 2]

Mysterious ways of dealing with

A couple of down days; it's like you're stealing what I had for a while and using it yourself

In my mind, I see what I wanna see

And if it goes wrong, I think I'll never be the same, but I know it's only make believe

[Chorus 2]

So don't be sorry if you know that I'm lonely

I don't feel like you know me well enough to understand

If you can show me that your thoughts are all holy

I'll pretend that you know me like you always wanted to

[Bridge]

Maybe it stays as it's always been

Hazy and they see what we can't see

Please let me know if you want me around

And I'll try my hardest to be good

[Instrumental]

[Chorus 2]

So don't be sorry if you know that I'm lonely

I don't feel like you know me well enough to understand

If you can show me that your thoughts are all holy

I'll pretend that you know me like you always wanted to

