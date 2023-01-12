JAKARTA - Lirik lagu You and I dari Diego Gonzalez akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut viral di media sosial terutama Tiktok.
Berikut, lirik lagu You and I dari Diego Gonzalez yang viral di Tiktok.
And I'll never leave you
You are the one that was there for me
And I, I cannot lose you again
There's something so special about you
And I can't shake this great feeling
I don't wanna lose
I don't wanna leave
Tell me everything we could be
I just want somebody that will love me baby
Tell me everything we can see
I just been here standing
and I fell in love with you
You're meant for me
Oh baby now, I love you
You make me feel so amazing (yes you do)
And if it's not you (if it's not you)
I'd rather be alone instead
I just wanna know a little more
Am I someone that you can adore
I just don't wanna lose someone like you
And I just been here waiting
For something to happen between us
And my time will be spend with you
And baby I'll never run
Yeah, I know you're the one my heart is set on to you
And I'll never find someone new
I don't wanna lose
I don't wanna leave
Tell me everything we could be
I just want somebody that will love me baby
Tell me everything we can see
I just been here standing
and I fell in love with you
You're meant for me
Oh baby now, I love you (love you, love you)
No one will ever ever ever come between us
I'll never leave your side
